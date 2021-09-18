[BN] Photography: Differing views of the South Grand Island bridges

Sept. 18, 2021
'As We See It'
This summer the photography staff embarked on a fun new feature: "As We See It." We choose a location and everyone takes photographs of that location. This week we shared photos of the South Grand Island Bridge. The photographs were made over the course of a couple of weeks as the photographers went to and from other assignments.
One of my favorite things about this feature is how we can all stand in one location and make very different photos. The image above shows four very different but beautiful photos created by four photographers from one vantage point.
I also enjoy how each staff member interprets the locations. The South Grand Island Bridge photos captured people boating under it, biking on it and stopping to enjoy the view.
Robert Kirkham made intricate detail photographs of the bolts and beams that connect the infrastructure supporting the arches. Derek Gee showed us the concrete supports that are on land along the Niagara River.
John Hickey and Derek Gee shared sweeping views of the bridge and river taken with a drone.
So far we have featured Shark Girl, Kleinhans Music Hall and the new Amtrak station to name a few.
If you have a suggestion for an interesting location for an As We See It feature, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
