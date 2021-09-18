 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: Differing views of the South Grand Island bridges
0 comments

[BN] Photography: Differing views of the South Grand Island bridges

Support this work for $1 a month

 Sept. 18, 2021

Distant beauty

The South Grand Island Bridge is a pair of twin two-lane truss arch bridges spanning the Niagara River between Tonawanda and Grand Island.

'As We See It'

This summer the photography staff embarked on a fun new feature: "As We See It." We choose a location and everyone takes photographs of that location. This week we shared photos of the South Grand Island Bridge. The photographs were made over the course of a couple of weeks as the photographers went to and from other assignments.

Similar vision

Four photographs made by four photographers of the same location. From top, left to right, John Hickey and Cathaleen Curtiss. Bottom, left to right, Sharon Cantillon and James P. McCoy.

One of my favorite things about this feature is how we can all stand in one location and make very different photos. The image above shows four very different but beautiful photos created by four photographers from one vantage point. 

Enjoying the river

A boat speeds past the pillars of the South Grand Island Bridge on Grand Island.

I also enjoy how each staff member interprets the locations. The South Grand Island Bridge photos captured people boating under it, biking on it and stopping to enjoy the view.

Steel infrastructure

A detail of the steel infrastructure of the South Grand Island Bridge.
Concrete pilings

The steel structure over the Niagara River is framed by the concrete pilings on the Tonawanda side of the South Grand Island Bridge.

Robert Kirkham made intricate detail photographs of the bolts and beams that connect the infrastructure supporting the arches. Derek Gee showed us the concrete supports that are on land along the Niagara River.

Scenic view

The South Grand Island Bridge spans the east branch of the Niagara River.

John Hickey and Derek Gee shared sweeping views of the bridge and river taken with a drone.

So far we have featured Shark GirlKleinhans Music Hall and the new Amtrak station to name a few.

If you have a suggestion for an interesting location for an As We See It feature, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 255

Day 255: Sept. 12, 2021 - The McKinley Monument stands out against the front of City Hall in downtown Buffalo.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Back to School in WNY

Tailgating and Bills fans return

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News