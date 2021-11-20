[BN] Photography: Covering the Bills

Nov. 20, 2021
It takes a winning team
The opportunity to be a sports photographer is very exciting and rewarding. It is also very hard work. This year The News' photo team covering the Bills are chief photographer Derek Gee, James P. McCoy, Harry Scull Jr. and Mark Mulville.
They arrive early and stay late, coordinating their location and coverage plan before the game ever starts. They find fans arriving, tailgating and waiting for the teams to take the field.
From kickoff to final whistle, our News photographers are making images, keeping a keen eye on the ball while scanning the field and sidelines.
A good photographer has eyes in the back of their head. They see the coach, the fans, the players warming up and on the sidelines, as well as watching the plays on the field.
Catching peak action, the play that changes the game, or just catching the intensity on a player's face, when he makes a catch.
Not all games are played in the sunshine; often it is cold or raining and sometimes snowing.
Holding a heavy and cold, wet lens on a dreary day when your fingers are numb can be difficult; however those games in inclement weather provide incredible photos.
The work doesn't end at the final whistle. Then it's finding the right position to capture fans and players celebrating or leaving dejected. Those images are as important as game action.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
