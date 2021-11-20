[BN] Photography: Covering the Bills

Nov. 20, 2021

It takes a winning team

The opportunity to be a sports photographer is very exciting and rewarding. It is also very hard work. This year The News' photo team covering the Bills are chief photographer Derek Gee, James P. McCoy, Harry Scull Jr. and Mark Mulville.

They arrive early and stay late, coordinating their location and coverage plan before the game ever starts. They find fans arriving, tailgating and waiting for the teams to take the field.

From kickoff to final whistle, our News photographers are making images, keeping a keen eye on the ball while scanning the field and sidelines.

A good photographer has eyes in the back of their head. They see the coach, the fans, the players warming up and on the sidelines, as well as watching the plays on the field.

Catching peak action, the play that changes the game, or just catching the intensity on a player's face, when he makes a catch.

Not all games are played in the sunshine; often it is cold or raining and sometimes snowing.