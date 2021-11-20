 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Covering the Bills
[BN] Photography: Covering the Bills

  Nov. 20, 2021

Bills Dolphins fourth

Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals touchdown after his throw to wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the Oct. 31 game vs. Miami at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

It takes a winning team

Dolphins at Bills

From left to right; Brooke Malone, Todd Malone, Doreen Johnson and Darcy Gilbo walk down Pilger Place before the game with the Dolphins.

The opportunity to be a sports photographer is very exciting and rewarding. It is also very hard work. This year The News' photo team covering the Bills are chief photographer Derek Gee, James P. McCoy, Harry Scull Jr. and Mark Mulville.

Bills Steelers pregame

Bills fans cheer on their team before the Sept. 12 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

They arrive early and stay late, coordinating their location and coverage plan before the game ever starts. They find fans arriving, tailgating and waiting for the teams to take the field.

Bills Texans pregame

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Houston Texans Oct. 3 at Highmark Stadium.

From kickoff to final whistle, our News photographers are making images, keeping a keen eye on the ball while scanning the field and sidelines.

1020126603 McCoy Sports Buffalo Bills New York Jets

Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks the sidelines in the third quarter Nov. 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

A good photographer has eyes in the back of their head. They see the coach, the fans, the players warming up and on the sidelines, as well as watching the plays on the field.

Bills Chiefs second

Even Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) has to smile about how good the touchdown catch by Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) looks up close Oct. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Catching peak action, the play that changes the game, or just catching the intensity on a player's face, when he makes a catch.

Bills Dolphins fourth

Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) hits Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) out of bounds to end a big play.

Not all games are played in the sunshine; often it is cold or raining and sometimes snowing.

Bills Texans fourth

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates his touchdown pass to Dawson Knox Oct. 3 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Holding a heavy and cold, wet lens on a dreary day when your fingers are numb can be difficult; however those games in inclement weather provide incredible photos. 

Bills Chiefs fourth

Bills safety Micah Hyde has his interception ball tucked under his arm as he celebrates with fans after the Bills' 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The work doesn't end at the final whistle. Then it's finding the right position to capture fans and players celebrating or leaving dejected. Those images are as important as game action.

Bills Dolphins pregame

Bryce Muller, 11, is all smiles after Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took him on the field and gave him a ball for his birthday before the Oct. 31 game against the Miami Dolphins.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 322

Day 322: Nov. 18, 2021 - The rain falls softly on the boardwalk at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

