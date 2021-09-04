 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Come sail away
[BN] Photography: Come sail away

 Sept. 4, 2021

Day 247

Day 247: Sept. 4, 2021 - The Connecting Terminal glows green as the boat Damn Yankee returns to its slip in the shipping channel after sailing on Lake Erie.

End of summer fun

The days are shorter and the nights are brisk. Summer is winding down and fall fun is beginning.

Wednesday night sailing

Sailboats participating in the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club's Wednesday night race sail by the Buffalo skyline.

The Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club has been running races on Lake Erie since 1977 and the Wednesday night race is the main event with sailors vying for bragging rights as they accumulate points throughout a series of five races. This Wednesday marked the completion of the aptly named sunset series as summer on the lake comes to an end.

Signed helmet

Bills player Isaiah Hodgins signs an autograph prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.

After signing helmets the Bills won their preseason game in front of fans. Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the preseason at Highmark Stadium.

Twin hug

Debbie Genco gives her twins Charlotte and Kamden, 5, one more hug before they head in for their first day of kindergarten at Holmes Elementary in the Town of Tonawanda.

Some students are already back, with some charter and private schools starting last month. Several others came back Wednesday. Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda and Grand Island schools returned Wednesday for their first day of school. The rest will start next week.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

Day 246

Day 246: Sept. 3, 2021 - Sailboats participate in the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club's sunset series on Lake Erie.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

