[BN] Photography: Come sail away

Sept. 4, 2021

End of summer fun

The days are shorter and the nights are brisk. Summer is winding down and fall fun is beginning.

The Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club has been running races on Lake Erie since 1977 and the Wednesday night race is the main event with sailors vying for bragging rights as they accumulate points throughout a series of five races. This Wednesday marked the completion of the aptly named sunset series as summer on the lake comes to an end.

After signing helmets the Bills won their preseason game in front of fans. Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the preseason at Highmark Stadium.