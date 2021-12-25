 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Christmas week in WNY
[BN] Photography: Christmas week in WNY

Dec. 25, 2021

Fisher-Price Toys

Adrianne Kina walks her dogs Crickett and Mochi past larger- than-life toys on the lawn at Fisher-Price on Girard Street in East Aurora, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Christmas week

Remembering Veterans

Wreaths are in front of every veteran's grave at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke during its annual Wreaths Across America Day, an effort to put Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country. Family, friends and volunteers attended the ceremony and put wreaths on about 700 graves Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

News staff photographers traveled over the river and through the woods across Western New York to find photos that captured the spirit of Christmas week. Sharon Cantillon attended the annual Wreaths Across America Day at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.

Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit

Ashley Gream, of Buffalo, and her mother Sharon Garrigan, of Clarence, enjoy the annual Magical Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. It will be at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens through Jan. 2.

Cantillon also found her way to the annual Magical Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, which runs through Jan. 2.

We hope that everyone has a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

– Mark Mulville, staff photographer

– Mark Mulville, staff photographer

Buddy the Elf

A cutout of Buddy the Elf in the window of a home in Orchard Park Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

