[BN] Photography: Christmas week in WNY

Dec. 25, 2021
Christmas week
News staff photographers traveled over the river and through the woods across Western New York to find photos that captured the spirit of Christmas week. Sharon Cantillon attended the annual Wreaths Across America Day at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.
Cantillon also found her way to the annual Magical Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, which runs through Jan. 2.
We hope that everyone has a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Mark Mulville, staff photographer
