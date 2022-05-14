[BN] Photography: Buffalo in full bloom

May 14, 2022

Buffalo in full bloom

With the arrival of spring in Western New York, flowering flora line the streets and brighten yards, parks, fields and forests, from pink and white crab apples to vivid red and yellow tulips.

Buffalo News photographers spent the week finding and photographing the abundance of beautiful blooms.

If you have time this weekend, and the weather continues to be beautiful, get outside and enjoy the flowers.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, a subject for "As We See It" or a photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

