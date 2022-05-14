 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Buffalo in full bloom

May 14, 2022

Buffalo in full bloom

Tulips in Niagara Square

Tulips bloom in Niagara Square in front of City Hall.

With the arrival of spring in Western New York, flowering flora line the streets and brighten yards, parks, fields and forests, from pink and white crab apples to vivid red and yellow tulips.

Spring beauty

The statue of Jimmy Griffin is surrounded by flowering pear trees at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo News photographers spent the week finding and photographing the abundance of beautiful blooms.

Bleeding Hearts

Bleeding hearts at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

If you have time this weekend, and the weather continues to be beautiful, get outside and enjoy the flowers.

Peeping through

Dandelions peep through a bed of creeping phlox.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, a subject for "As We See It" or a photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 132

Day 132: The iconic Maid of the Mist shuttles tourists near the base of the Horseshoe Falls for an up-close encounter with the mighty cataract in Niagara Falls.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

