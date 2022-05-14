[BN] Photography: Buffalo in full bloom

May 14, 2022
Buffalo in full bloom
With the arrival of spring in Western New York, flowering flora line the streets and brighten yards, parks, fields and forests, from pink and white crab apples to vivid red and yellow tulips.
Buffalo News photographers spent the week finding and photographing the abundance of beautiful blooms.
If you have time this weekend, and the weather continues to be beautiful, get outside and enjoy the flowers.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story, a subject for "As We See It" or a photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
