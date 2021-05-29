[BN] Photography: Buffalo Heritage Carousel

May 29, 2021
Vintage carousel restoration
We first learned about the carousel in 2016, but it was not until 2017 that we were able to get our first look at the animals as they arrived in a North Tonawanda workshop.
The rare three-row, park-style carousel was originally manufactured in North Tonawanda, back when the city was among the nation's handful of leading carousel manufacturers. It had been in storage for more than 60 years.
Our idea was to create a portrait of each animal, to document its condition at the beginning of the process and then do the same thing at the end of the restoration.
At the time we had been experimenting with a tool from Knight Labs that allowed us to create sliders to compare two images. We had primarily used them to compare historic photos of downtown but when we saw the carousel animals, we realized that this tool would be perfect for drawing comparisons between the before and after portraits.
Restoration was well underway when I first laid eyes on the animals. Some of the better-preserved horses were already wearing coats of primer. Others were in pieces, lumps of wood only vaguely resembling a leg here, a snout there. Entire sections would have to be re-created. As a photographer, I recognized this was a unique chance to document the beginning of a journey; it was June 6, 2017.
Four years later.
To make the “after” photos, we were able to set up a mobile studio on the carousel as the horses were installed, which provided an unobstructed view of the animals in their finished state. Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss and photographer Mark Mulville helped hold up the backdrop behind the animals so I could make the portraits quickly without getting in the way of the installers. While the staff members were putting animals on one side, we were hustling to create our portraits on the other, moving quickly from one to the next.
At one point as we were shooting, the carousel began to turn; lights, backdrop and the three of us went for a ride as the crew moved the carousel into position to install the next animals. We all had a laugh as we realized that we were the first passengers on the new ride!
The transformation was nothing short of remarkable. The lumps of wood are now lifelike creatures with deep colors and lustrous sheen. The restored carousel, complete with a Wurlitzer sound machine, opened to the public on Friday at Canalside. Check out the collection of before and after photographs, but most important, go take a ride!
– Derek Gee, chief photographer
