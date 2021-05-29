[BN] Photography: Buffalo Heritage Carousel

May 29, 2021

Vintage carousel restoration

We first learned about the carousel in 2016, but it was not until 2017 that we were able to get our first look at the animals as they arrived in a North Tonawanda workshop.

The rare three-row, park-style carousel was originally manufactured in North Tonawanda, back when the city was among the nation's handful of leading carousel manufacturers. It had been in storage for more than 60 years.

Our idea was to create a portrait of each animal, to document its condition at the beginning of the process and then do the same thing at the end of the restoration.

At the time we had been experimenting with a tool from Knight Labs that allowed us to create sliders to compare two images. We had primarily used them to compare historic photos of downtown but when we saw the carousel animals, we realized that this tool would be perfect for drawing comparisons between the before and after portraits.