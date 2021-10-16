[BN] Photography: Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

Oct. 16, 2021

As We See It: Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

This week we focused on the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. I love how a group of photographers can look at the same place and see it so differently. One of my favorite photographs in this week's "As We See It" is Mark Mulville's frame of the palm dome. His use of negative space is whimsical.

Four views of the palm dome. James P. McCoy went inside to photograph the palm dome, highlighting the lines of the dome and plants. Robert Kirkham, upper right, and Sharon Cantillon, lower left, found similar but very different angles on the dome, while Derek Gee utilized the drone to provide a bird's-eye view.

When I start to edit photos, I look for images that are similar, like the palm dome, but I also look for colors and angles that flow easily from one to another.