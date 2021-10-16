[BN] Photography: Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

Oct. 16, 2021
As We See It: Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens
This week we focused on the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. I love how a group of photographers can look at the same place and see it so differently. One of my favorite photographs in this week's "As We See It" is Mark Mulville's frame of the palm dome. His use of negative space is whimsical.
Four views of the palm dome. James P. McCoy went inside to photograph the palm dome, highlighting the lines of the dome and plants. Robert Kirkham, upper right, and Sharon Cantillon, lower left, found similar but very different angles on the dome, while Derek Gee utilized the drone to provide a bird's-eye view.
When I start to edit photos, I look for images that are similar, like the palm dome, but I also look for colors and angles that flow easily from one to another.
This photograph by Harry Scull Jr. reminds me of a Norman Rockwell painting. A delightful image of a father and son taking a stroll on the front lawn of the Botanical Gardens on a fall night. Take some time to look at all the photos in our "As We See It" series.
Another highlight this week was our coverage of the Sabres' season opener. McCoy and Scull worked on a very tight deadline to photograph the Sabres-Canadiens game at KeyBank Center. Chief photographer Derek Gee edited the photographs that appeared in a special edition printed that night and also in the next day's paper.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
#EVERYDAYAPHOTO
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.