[BN] Photography: Back to school
[BN] Photography: Back to school

Sept. 11, 2021

Friday night lights

Jamestown receiver Darius Freeney reaches for a pass against Orchard Park during the second half at Jamestown High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

A return to Friday Night Lights

The beginning of the new school year brings us back to high school sports competition. Award-winning News photographers Harry Scull Jr. and James P. McCoy are out daily bringing you photos from all the action.

Game time

Jamestown's Drayce Garland speaks to his team prior to playing Orchard Park at Jamestown High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Back in action

Chautauqua Lake player Erma Wolcott and Randolph's Kyra Pence battle for position during the first half on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Making a run

Jamestown running back Jalen Butera runs against Orchard Park during the first half at Jamestown High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Check out more photos and stories in our high school coverage on BuffaloNews.com.

The first day of school

Back to school

Students get their bearings on a tour with their class on the first day of school at School 156, Frederick Law Olmsted School, on Suffolk Street, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Many Western New York schools returned to the classroom this week for the 2021-2022 academic year. Among them were Buffalo Public Schools and students from the Sweet Home School District who returned on a rainy Wednesday.

Rainy first day of school

Rawle Duke uses his jacket to shield his son Esan, 5, who is starting kindergarten, from the rain as they wait in line on the first day of school at School 64 Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School on Amherst Street, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Walking in the rain

First-grader Khari Hicks, 6, and his sister Halimah Hicks, 5, who is starting kindergarten, keep dry beneath their umbrellas as they wait in line on the first day of school at School 64, Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School, on Amherst Street, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Hugs from Mom

Jeannie Kornacki holds the umbrella as she hugs her children and she sees them off to school, from left to right, James, 5, Jack, 7, and Ethan, 8, on first day at Glendale Elementary in the Town of Tonawanda, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography, at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Mark Mulville, News staff photographer

Sunflowers for sale

A shed with sunflowers for sale on Plato Road in West Valley.

