[BN] Photography: Back to school

Sept. 11, 2021

A return to Friday Night Lights

The beginning of the new school year brings us back to high school sports competition. Award-winning News photographers Harry Scull Jr. and James P. McCoy are out daily bringing you photos from all the action.

Check out more photos and stories in our high school coverage on BuffaloNews.com.

The first day of school

Many Western New York schools returned to the classroom this week for the 2021-2022 academic year. Among them were Buffalo Public Schools and students from the Sweet Home School District who returned on a rainy Wednesday.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography, at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Mark Mulville, News staff photographer