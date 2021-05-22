[BN] Photography: As we see it

May 22, 2021
As We See It: Buffalo Exchange Street Station
"As We See It," a new series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks, with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective.
Our first "As We See It" collection focused on the Erie Basin Marina observation tower.
This week, we focused on the new Amtrak train station at 75 Exchange St. in Buffalo.
The current depot opened to rail customers Nov. 8 with the departure of the eastbound Maple Leaf train.
I really enjoyed the very different approaches that each photographer took on this one, from early morning light and passengers boarding to views from Seneca One tower and train conductors waving goodbye.
There were great detailed images, as well as angles that showed the city skyline and inbound trains. If I had to chose a favorite, it would be the clock above the Exchange Street entrance illuminated by the rising sun. The photograph conveys a timeless feel, reminiscent of a bygone era.
Go to As We See It: Buffalo Exchange Street Station to view all the images.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
