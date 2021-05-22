 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: As we see it
0 comments

[BN] Photography: As we see it

Support this work for $1 a month

 May 22, 2021

Buffalo Exchange Street Station

As We See It: Buffalo Exchange Street Station

"As We See It," a new series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks, with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective.

Our first "As We See It" collection focused on the Erie Basin Marina observation tower.

This week, we focused on the new Amtrak train station at 75 Exchange St. in Buffalo.

Eastbound train

The current depot opened to rail customers Nov. 8 with the departure of the eastbound Maple Leaf train.

Boarding

I really enjoyed the very different approaches that each photographer took on this one, from early morning light and passengers boarding to views from Seneca One tower and train conductors waving goodbye.

All aboard
View from above

There were great detailed images, as well as angles that showed the city skyline and inbound trains. If I had to chose a favorite, it would be the clock above the Exchange Street entrance illuminated by the rising sun. The photograph conveys a timeless feel, reminiscent of a bygone era.

Amtrak rail

Go to As We See It: Buffalo Exchange Street Station to view all the images.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 140

Day 140: May 20, 2021 - A boat glides along on Lake Eire as the sun sets on the Outer Harbor.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Take a look at the new lion clubs at the Buffalo Zoo

Day 143

Enjoy photographs of Korean barbecue at Woo Chon Korea House

The dolsot bibimbap with tofu

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News