[BN] Photography: As We See It photo series features the Skyway
As We See It photo series features the Skyway

  July 10, 2021

The skyway over Canalside

The Skyway passes over Canalside on its way into downtown Buffalo from the Outer Harbor.

As We See It photo series features the Skyway

Love it or hate it, it is hard to avoid and it seems to never be too far away from a headline. We selected the much-talked-about raised highway to be our latest subject for As We See it. 

The skyline with the Skyway

A truck leaves downtown Buffalo on the Skyway.

Built in 1953, this 1.4-mile-long, 110-foot-tall, limited-access bridge is known locally as the Skyway. It begins at the Inner Harbor downtown, crosses the Buffalo River and touches down as Route 5 in the Outer Harbor.

Skyway and Carousel

The Skyway curves above the new Canalside Carousel.

As We See It is a series by The Buffalo News photography staff that takes a fresh look at local landmarks. Each of our photographers will provide his or her unique perspective for something we see every day.

A view from up top

A gull passes over the Skyway on a day with little traffic.

As the director of photography, I have really enjoyed seeing the assorted angles and locations the photographers have found. Each similar and each unique. How lighting, location and vision vary from person to person.

Curve ahead

A speed sign on the curve of the Skyway in Buffalo.

If you have a location you think would be an interesting As We See It, please send your suggestions to me at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 184

Day 184: July 3, 2021 - Hollyhocks surround the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

