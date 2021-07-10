[BN] Photography: As We See It photo series features the Skyway

July 10, 2021

As We See It photo series features the Skyway

Love it or hate it, it is hard to avoid and it seems to never be too far away from a headline. We selected the much-talked-about raised highway to be our latest subject for As We See it.

Built in 1953, this 1.4-mile-long, 110-foot-tall, limited-access bridge is known locally as the Skyway. It begins at the Inner Harbor downtown, crosses the Buffalo River and touches down as Route 5 in the Outer Harbor.

As We See It is a series by The Buffalo News photography staff that takes a fresh look at local landmarks. Each of our photographers will provide his or her unique perspective for something we see every day.

As the director of photography, I have really enjoyed seeing the assorted angles and locations the photographers have found. Each similar and each unique. How lighting, location and vision vary from person to person.