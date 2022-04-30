 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: As We See It: McKinley Monument

    April 30, 2022

As We See It: McKinley Monument

Buffalo is many things to many people, and those people often have different perspectives based on their own experiences.

The obelisk

In the center of Niagara Square, for which Frederick Law Olmsted had proposed a large basin, stands the city's memorial to President William McKinley, who was assassinated while attending the Pan-American Exposition in 1901.

"As We See It," a series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks. Each of our photographers provides his or her unique perspective. This month, we set our focus on the McKinley Monument.

Bird's eye view

Niagara Square is not a square, but a circle, and is at the intersection of Delaware, Niagara, Genesee and Court streets. It was laid out by Joseph Ellicott, surveyor and land agent for the Holland Land Co. in 1807, as seen from the #BNdrone.

The McKinley Monument is a 96-foot tall obelisk in Niagara Square surrounded by marble lions and fountains. The monument was commissioned by the State of New York and dedicated Sept. 6, 1907, in memory of William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States who was fatally shot on Sept. 6, 1901, while attending the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo.

Many faces of the McKinley Mounment

Lady Liberty appears from a block away behind the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square (left). A person walks through Niagara Square (center). The McKinley Monument looms in the distance behind a statute of Grover Cleveland, the former President of the United States and Mayor of Buffalo (right).

Daniel H. Burnham was influential in the design of the monument, but Carrere and Hastings were the actual designers and were the architects in charge of the Exposition.

McKinley Monument in front of City Hall

McKinley Monument with Buffalo City Hall in the background.

Niagara Square is the intersection of Delaware, Niagara, Genesee and Court streets. It was laid out by Joseph Ellicott, a surveyor for the Holland Land Company, in 1807.

Details of the fountain and statuary

Details of the balustrade and statuary, created by A. Phimister Proctor, a well-known animal sculptor who executed several pieces for the Pan-American Exposition.

At the base of the monument are ornate carved lions, dolphins and turtles that were finished in 1905. The four lions were sculpted by A. Phimister Proctor. Each of the lions is made entirely out of white marble and weigh approximately 15 tons.

As We See It - McKinley Monument

There is a similarity between Niagara Square in its original form and L'Enfant's plan for Washington, D.C.

"As We See It" is one of my favorite staff projects. It is so fun to see how differently we all see the same thing.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, subject for "As We See It" or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 120

Day 120: April 30, 2022 - Blooming forsythia stand out against a bright blue spring sky.

0 Comments

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

