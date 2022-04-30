[BN] Photography: As We See It: McKinley Monument

April 30, 2022

As We See It: McKinley Monument

The McKinley Monument is a 96-foot tall obelisk in Niagara Square surrounded by marble lions and fountains. The monument was commissioned by the State of New York and dedicated Sept. 6, 1907, in memory of William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States who was fatally shot on Sept. 6, 1901, while attending the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo.

Daniel H. Burnham was influential in the design of the monument, but Carrere and Hastings were the actual designers and were the architects in charge of the Exposition.

Niagara Square is the intersection of Delaware, Niagara, Genesee and Court streets. It was laid out by Joseph Ellicott, a surveyor for the Holland Land Company, in 1807.

At the base of the monument are ornate carved lions, dolphins and turtles that were finished in 1905. The four lions were sculpted by A. Phimister Proctor. Each of the lions is made entirely out of white marble and weigh approximately 15 tons.

"As We See It" is one of my favorite staff projects. It is so fun to see how differently we all see the same thing.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, subject for "As We See It" or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

