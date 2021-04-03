[BN] Photography: All around Western New York

April 3, 2021
Good things are happening in WNY
The week has been a busy one in Western New York. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is one step closer to completion at Canalside, as the first herd of restored horses arrived, bringing to life the carousel originally built in 1924 as the DeAngelis Carousel.
Area churches prepared for Easter by decorating altars, blessing baskets and performing the Stations of the Cross.
Buffalo News photographer Mark Mulville captured Good Friday photos from the scene at the Broadway Market that was busy with shoppers picking up horseradish, pussy willows and the much-sought-after butter lamb.
Frank Kedzielawa spent much of the last year inside a hospital red zone, watching Covid-19 bring down its wrath indiscriminately.
“We've sent people home who are 102 and I've done death notifications for people who are 19 years old and 24 years old,” said Kedzielawa, a chaplain who has served patients and staff at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus since last spring.
He also witnessed acts of compassion that made a difference in even the most daunting of times. Read his full story and view more photos here.
I wanted to close this week's newsletter by highlighting a video of the Electric Tower created by chief photographer Derek Gee. I hope you enjoy it!
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
I look forward to hearing from you!
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
#EVERYDAYAPHOTO
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
