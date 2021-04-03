[BN] Photography: All around Western New York

April 3, 2021

Good things are happening in WNY

The week has been a busy one in Western New York. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is one step closer to completion at Canalside, as the first herd of restored horses arrived, bringing to life the carousel originally built in 1924 as the DeAngelis Carousel.

Area churches prepared for Easter by decorating altars, blessing baskets and performing the Stations of the Cross.

Buffalo News photographer Mark Mulville captured Good Friday photos from the scene at the Broadway Market that was busy with shoppers picking up horseradish, pussy willows and the much-sought-after butter lamb.

Frank Kedzielawa spent much of the last year inside a hospital red zone, watching Covid-19 bring down its wrath indiscriminately.