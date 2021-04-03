 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: All around Western New York
[BN] Photography: All around Western New York

  April 3, 2021

Only the horseshoes of restored horses were visible beneath the moving blankets, as they were delivered to their new home in the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside. See more photos from the Carousel installation here.

Good things are happening in WNY

The week has been a busy one in Western New York. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is one step closer to completion at Canalside, as the first herd of restored horses arrived, bringing to life the carousel originally built in 1924 as the DeAngelis Carousel.

Stations of the Cross

Nicole Ndayishimiye holds a crucifix as she walks from one station to the next during a Stations of the Cross service held at St. Columba-Brigid Church in Buffalo on Good Friday.

Area churches prepared for Easter by decorating altars, blessing baskets and performing the Stations of the Cross.

Broadway Market

Daniel Kielaszek, right, shares some popcorn with his friend George Andolino, left, at the Broadway Market on Good Friday.

Buffalo News photographer Mark Mulville captured Good Friday photos from the scene at the Broadway Market that was busy with shoppers picking up horseradish, pussy willows and the much-sought-after butter lamb.

Deacon Frank Kedzielawa

Deacon Frank Kedzielawa has made hundreds of visits with Covid patients and family members since the pandemic began.

Frank Kedzielawa spent much of the last year inside a hospital red zone, watching Covid-19 bring down its wrath indiscriminately.

“We've sent people home who are 102 and I've done death notifications for people who are 19 years old and 24 years old,” said Kedzielawa, a chaplain who has served patients and staff at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus since last spring.

He also witnessed acts of compassion that made a difference in even the most daunting of times. Read his full story and view more photos here.

Electric Tower aerial

The Electric Tower glows in the Buffalo skyline before dawn. Watch now: Above and Beyond 716: Electric Tower

I wanted to close this week's newsletter by highlighting a video of the Electric Tower created by chief photographer Derek Gee. I hope you enjoy it!

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 92

Day 92: April 2, 2021 - Mother Nature provided her own April Fools' Day prank coating early spring crocuses with snow.

Felician Sister Ursuline Helinski gets the Covid vaccination on her 100th birthday 

Sahar Bakery in Tonawanda have answered the call for lovers of Afghan and Persian baked goods

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

