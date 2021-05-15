[BN] Photography: A walk in the park

May 15, 2021

A walk in the park

Staff photographer Mark Mulville spent a recent morning at Franklin Gulf County Park.

The 631-acre park near North Collins is part of the Erie County parks system. Primarily a wooded area with creeks, ravines, waterfalls and ledge outcroppings, it also has walking trails.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

