[BN] Photography: A walk in the park
[BN] Photography: A walk in the park

 May 15, 2021

Toronto Skyline

The sun sets over the city of Toronto, seen from a hill at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston.

A walk in the park

Staff photographer Mark Mulville spent a recent morning at Franklin Gulf County Park.

Tree cover

The 631-acre park near North Collins is part of the Erie County parks system. Primarily a wooded area with creeks, ravines, waterfalls and ledge outcroppings, it also has walking trails.

Bridge

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

Day 132

Day 132: May 12, 2021 - A farm building along Saunders-Settlement Road in Sanborn is surrounded by spring blooms.

Training

Mikiah Kreps works out with trainer Rafael Vasquez.

Niagara Falls boxer Mikiah Kreps and training partner Melissa St. Vil of Brooklyn prepared for their Friday bouts in Tennessee at the Buffalo Boxing Club on Amherst Street. See staff photographer Robert Kirkham's photo collection here.

Fort Niagara

Visitors at Fort Niagara in Youngstown.

Revolutionary and British re-enactors at Fort Niagara honored veterans and skirmished as part of an event on April 17.

Bisons in Trenton

Harry Scull Jr. traveled to the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J., on the eve of Opening Day. Take a peek at the Buffalo Bisons' temporary home.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

