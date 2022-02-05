 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: A snowy week
[BN] Photography: A snowy week

Feb. 5, 2022

Winter's latest blast

Airport plows

Private snow-removal contractors are assigned to clean the terminal aprons so that maintenance, baggage handlers and service trucks can access the planes at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

News photographers fanned out across Western New York to take a look at Old Man Winter's latest blast on Thursday.

Gardens after Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape

Gardens After Dark

Gardens after Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape exhibit at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens shows House 11, which is called the Panama Cloud Forest.

Photographer Sharon Cantillon visited the Gardens after Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape display at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. The show highlights the plant collection with soft, colorful lighting that enhances shapes, sizes, textures and colors. The show opened on Jan. 20 and is running through March 12.

The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show

Buffalo Auto Show

Kevin Quinn and his children, Rory, 10, Colleen, 7, and Keira, 12, walk amid the cars filling the exhibition space at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show.

News Chief Photographer Derek Gee ventured to the opening day of the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show, which returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center after a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NFTA's multitask snowplows

Airport plows

Often used all in a row, the NFTA multitask plows push snow, sweep the surface and blow the snow off the runways at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Photographer Robert Kirkham got a front-row seat to see the NFTA's new multitask snowplows that keep the Buffalo Niagara airport's runways clear of snow and ice.

'Antarctic Dinosaurs'

Antarctic Dinosaurs

A Cryolophosaurus, part of the "Antarctic Dinosaurs" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

News Photographer Mark Mulville got a sneak peek before the opening of the "Antarctic Dinosaurs" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science, which will take visitors in the thrilling hunt for never-before-seen fossils and shed new light on our planet’s ever-changing climate.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022

Day 36

A wood pile along Route 240 in West Valley has a patriotic look. 

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

