[BN] Photography: A snowy week

Feb. 5, 2022
Winter's latest blast
News photographers fanned out across Western New York to take a look at Old Man Winter's latest blast on Thursday.
Gardens after Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape
Photographer Sharon Cantillon visited the Gardens after Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape display at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. The show highlights the plant collection with soft, colorful lighting that enhances shapes, sizes, textures and colors. The show opened on Jan. 20 and is running through March 12.
The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show
News Chief Photographer Derek Gee ventured to the opening day of the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show, which returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center after a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NFTA's multitask snowplows
Photographer Robert Kirkham got a front-row seat to see the NFTA's new multitask snowplows that keep the Buffalo Niagara airport's runways clear of snow and ice.
'Antarctic Dinosaurs'
News Photographer Mark Mulville got a sneak peek before the opening of the "Antarctic Dinosaurs" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science, which will take visitors in the thrilling hunt for never-before-seen fossils and shed new light on our planet’s ever-changing climate.
