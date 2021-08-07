 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: A fresh look at Kleinhans Music Hall
  Aug. 7, 2021

Kleinhans Music Hall

Kleinhans Music Hall was built thanks to the vision of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans and the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

As we see it

Kleinhans Music Hall

The estate of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans provided the impetus and the funds necessary to build the home of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

"As We See It," a series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective.

As We See It Kleinhans

Orchestra musicians, conductors and soloists have long admired Kleinhans.

This week we featured Kleinhans Music Hall and the images were varied in light and perspective.

Kleinhans Music Hall

Kleinhans Music Hall is a concert venue located on Symphony Circle in Buffalo. The main auditorium seats 2,441. It originally accommodated 2,839 seats but underwent renovations in 2015 reducing the capacity.

Kleinhans Music Hall was designed by the father-and-son team of Eliel and Eero Saarinen, along with architects F.J. and W.A. Kidd. It officially opened Oct. 12, 1940.

Kleinhans Music Hall

A view from under the main auditorium of the brackets that hold the rows of seats together at Kleinhans Music Hall.

It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 and is still considered one of the most acoustically perfect halls in the world.

Kleinhans Music Hall

Kleinhans Music Hall resembles the body of a string instrument. It is known for its combination of graceful structural beauty and extraordinary acoustics.

Several of the images look like the photographers stood in the same spot but their lens choice and time of day make each unique and each beautiful. If you would like to see past features, please follow this link: Photo series: As We See It.  

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

