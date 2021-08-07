[BN] Photography: A fresh look at Kleinhans Music Hall

Aug. 7, 2021
As we see it
"As We See It," a series by The Buffalo News photography staff, takes a fresh look at local landmarks with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective.
This week we featured Kleinhans Music Hall and the images were varied in light and perspective.
Kleinhans Music Hall was designed by the father-and-son team of Eliel and Eero Saarinen, along with architects F.J. and W.A. Kidd. It officially opened Oct. 12, 1940.
It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 and is still considered one of the most acoustically perfect halls in the world.
Several of the images look like the photographers stood in the same spot but their lens choice and time of day make each unique and each beautiful. If you would like to see past features, please follow this link: Photo series: As We See It.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
