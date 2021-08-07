[BN] Photography: A fresh look at Kleinhans Music Hall

Aug. 7, 2021

As we see it

This week we featured Kleinhans Music Hall and the images were varied in light and perspective.

Kleinhans Music Hall was designed by the father-and-son team of Eliel and Eero Saarinen, along with architects F.J. and W.A. Kidd. It officially opened Oct. 12, 1940.

It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 and is still considered one of the most acoustically perfect halls in the world.