[BN] Photography: A firsthand view of a Covid patient's journey

June 12, 2021
Valerie Brown's Covid-19 journey
Reporter Tim O’Shei and I wanted to follow a Covid-19 patient to give readers a firsthand view of what that looked like. We had determined that once we found a patient who was willing, we would follow them, whatever the outcome.
I walked into Valerie Brown’s room on her first full day at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was brought by ambulance the day before with difficulty breathing because of Covid-19. Valerie welcomed me as I entered, even though I could see she was having a hard time. It was the beginning of three months of photographing her journey, a journey I hoped and prayed would have a positive ending.
Tim and I were both surprised at Valerie's openness, candor and trust as we spent time with her. It is a great privilege to be allowed into someone's very personal space, especially during such a difficult time. I think she appreciated the company, since she missed her family terribly because of the isolation restrictions. One day, she told me she was too worn out to interact at all. I told her it was OK and quietly sat with her for the next couple of hours, occasionally taking a photo. I know that there were moments when Valerie was afraid she would die, but at the same time she was so determined to live.
It was a wonderful day when two weeks after being admitted, Valerie was able to leave the hospital and screamed with delight when her sister walked into the room to take her home.
It was so nice to see her quickly improve as she rehabbed at home over the next couple of months. And just as I had hoped, our journey with her ended well with her joyful return to work. It was easy to see why she was so loved by staff and students as a teacher at Stanley G. Falk School, where she playfully exclaimed upon her return, “I’m back!”
It was the best ending to this comeback story.
– Sharon Cantillon, photographer
