 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: A firsthand view of a Covid patient's journey
0 comments

[BN] Photography: A firsthand view of a Covid patient's journey

Support this work for $1 a month

 June 12, 2021

Valerie Brown's Covid-19 journey

Reporter Tim O’Shei and I wanted to follow a Covid-19 patient to give readers a firsthand view of what that looked like. We had determined that once we found a patient who was willing, we would follow them, whatever the outcome.

Covid patient Valerie Brown

Valerie Brown adjusts her non-rebreather mask that supplies her with oxygen.

I walked into Valerie Brown’s room on her first full day at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was brought by ambulance the day before with difficulty breathing because of Covid-19. Valerie welcomed me as I entered, even though I could see she was having a hard time. It was the beginning of three months of photographing her journey, a journey I hoped and prayed would have a positive ending.

Covid patient Valerie Brown

Valerie Brown gets a scan of her chest to see if she has any blood clots in her lungs.

Tim and I were both surprised at Valerie's openness, candor and trust as we spent time with her. It is a great privilege to be allowed into someone's very personal space, especially during such a difficult time. I think she appreciated the company, since she missed her family terribly because of the isolation restrictions. One day, she told me she was too worn out to interact at all. I told her it was OK and quietly sat with her for the next couple of hours, occasionally taking a photo. I know that there were moments when Valerie was afraid she would die, but at the same time she was so determined to live.

Covid patient Valerie Brown

Valerie Brown is beside herself with joy as her sister Karen McClearn arrives to take her home on March 9, 2021.

It was a wonderful day when two weeks after being admitted, Valerie was able to leave the hospital and screamed with delight when her sister walked into the room to take her home.

Covid patient Valeri Brown

It's a happy day for Valerie Brown as she enters work on May 25 at Stanley G. Falk School in Cheektowaga after more than three months of recovery.

It was so nice to see her quickly improve as she rehabbed at home over the next couple of months. And just as I had hoped, our journey with her ended well with her joyful return to work. It was easy to see why she was so loved by staff and students as a teacher at Stanley G. Falk School, where she playfully exclaimed upon her return, “I’m back!” 

Covid patient Valeri Brown

It's an emotional reunion for Valerie Brown and her teacher aide Madison Alleva. The two work together every day.

It was the best ending to this comeback story.

See more photos here: Back at work: A Covid patient's long journey back to teaching

Sharon Cantillon, photographer

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 156

Day 156: June 5, 2021 - The sun rises minutes before the Tonawanda Coke smokestacks are imploded.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Day 159

As we see it: County Hall

Solar Eclipse

Sunrise solar eclipse

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News