[BN] Photography: A firsthand view of a Covid patient's journey

Valerie Brown's Covid-19 journey



Reporter Tim O’Shei and I wanted to follow a Covid-19 patient to give readers a firsthand view of what that looked like. We had determined that once we found a patient who was willing, we would follow them, whatever the outcome.

I walked into Valerie Brown ’s room on her first full day at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was brought by ambulance the day before with difficulty breathing because of Covid-19. Valerie welcomed me as I entered, even though I could see she was having a hard time. It was the beginning of three months of photographing her journey , a journey I hoped and prayed would have a positive ending.

Tim and I were both surprised at Valerie's openness, candor and trust as we spent time with her. It is a great privilege to be allowed into someone's very personal space, especially during such a difficult time. I think she appreciated the company, since she missed her family terribly because of the isolation restrictions. One day, she told me she was too worn out to interact at all. I told her it was OK and quietly sat with her for the next couple of hours, occasionally taking a photo. I know that there were moments when Valerie was afraid she would die, but at the same time she was so determined to live.