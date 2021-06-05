[BN] Photography: A Closer Look

June 5, 2021
The Spirit of Buffalo
The sun is setting, there is a cool breeze and the Spirit of Buffalo, along with its passengers, glides along the Buffalo River on a warm evening. Chief photographer Derek Gee joined a recent cruise on the schooner for A Closer Look: The Spirit of Buffalo.
The Spirit of Buffalo, an icon on the water with its distinctive red sails, has become a fixture of Buffalo's waterfront heritage since her arrival in 2009.
The Spirit of Buffalo is a 73-foot coastal sailing vessel that is the only square-rigged, topsail schooner sailing out of the historic Buffalo Harbor.
William McClellan, 12, of Hagerstown, Md., gets pulled into the action as he helps raise a sail after leaving Canalside for a tour aboard the vessel.
Buffalo's flagship gives tourists from near and far an authentic Lake Erie experience. Kenton Reichen and Kenzie Michalski take in the views.
"A Closer Look" is an occasional feature by Buffalo News photographers. Under other highlights below, I have included links to other closer look features we have created. If you have a building or place you would like us to take a closer look, please email at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
