[BN] Photography: A Closer Look

June 5, 2021

The Spirit of Buffalo

The sun is setting, there is a cool breeze and the Spirit of Buffalo, along with its passengers, glides along the Buffalo River on a warm evening. Chief photographer Derek Gee joined a recent cruise on the schooner for A Closer Look: The Spirit of Buffalo.

The Spirit of Buffalo, an icon on the water with its distinctive red sails, has become a fixture of Buffalo's waterfront heritage since her arrival in 2009.

The Spirit of Buffalo is a 73-foot coastal sailing vessel that is the only square-rigged, topsail schooner sailing out of the historic Buffalo Harbor.

William McClellan, 12, of Hagerstown, Md., gets pulled into the action as he helps raise a sail after leaving Canalside for a tour aboard the vessel.

Buffalo's flagship gives tourists from near and far an authentic Lake Erie experience. Kenton Reichen and Kenzie Michalski take in the views.