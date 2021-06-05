 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: A Closer Look
[BN] Photography: A Closer Look

  June 5, 2021

The Spirit of Buffalo

Spirit of Buffalo

The sun is setting, there is a cool breeze and the Spirit of Buffalo, along with its passengers, glides along the Buffalo River on a warm evening. Chief photographer Derek Gee joined a recent cruise on the schooner for A Closer Look: The Spirit of Buffalo.

Spirit of Buffalo

The Spirit of Buffalo, an icon on the water with its distinctive red sails, has become a fixture of Buffalo's waterfront heritage since her arrival in 2009.

Spirit of Buffalo

The Spirit of Buffalo is a 73-foot coastal sailing vessel that is the only square-rigged, topsail schooner sailing out of the historic Buffalo Harbor.

Spirit of Buffalo

William McClellan, 12, of Hagerstown, Md., gets pulled into the action as he helps raise a sail after leaving Canalside for a tour aboard the vessel.

Spirit of Buffalo

Buffalo's flagship gives tourists from near and far an authentic Lake Erie experience. Kenton Reichen and Kenzie Michalski take in the views.

Spirit of Buffalo

"A Closer Look" is an occasional feature by Buffalo News photographers. Under other highlights below, I have included links to other closer look features we have created. If you have a building or place you would like us to take a closer look, please email at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 153

Day 153: June 2, 2021 - Rows of freshly cut hay in a field on County Road in Clarence.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

