[BN] Hockey: Young guys shine in another loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 10, 2021

Observations: Casey Mittelstadt, other young players shine in Sabres' loss

It's about all you can hope for at this stage in the season, right? You just want the young players on the Sabres to make it look like the future isn't as bleak as the present.

Friday was one of those nights.

The line of Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson had a 52.3% 5-on-5 shot differential against the Capitals. Mittelstadt scored and now has four goals with two assists in his last six games.

"Aside from the resurgence of Rasmus Dahlin, perhaps no player has improved under Granato more than Mittelstadt," Lance Lysowski wrote.

The Sabres, of course, still lost to the visiting Capitals, but they fought back from a deficit and nearly tied the game. The team's progress under interim coach Don Granato will be measured more so by player development than points in the standings.