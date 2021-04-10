[BN] Hockey: Young guys shine in another loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 10, 2021
Observations: Casey Mittelstadt, other young players shine in Sabres' loss
It's about all you can hope for at this stage in the season, right? You just want the young players on the Sabres to make it look like the future isn't as bleak as the present.
Friday was one of those nights.
The line of Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson had a 52.3% 5-on-5 shot differential against the Capitals. Mittelstadt scored and now has four goals with two assists in his last six games.
"Aside from the resurgence of Rasmus Dahlin, perhaps no player has improved under Granato more than Mittelstadt," Lance Lysowski wrote.
The Sabres, of course, still lost to the visiting Capitals, but they fought back from a deficit and nearly tied the game. The team's progress under interim coach Don Granato will be measured more so by player development than points in the standings.
Arttu Ruotsalainen made his NHL debut Friday night.
Lysowski's observations story from Friday night has more on the young guys standing out.
Wraparound: Dustin Tokarski allowed two goals on shots from the perimeter and the Sabres’ comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals. Washington had a 2-0 lead early and the Sabres never fully recovered. Here's how the game played out in front of a small KeyBank Center crowd. Read more
Photos: Speaking of the small crowd, here's how it looked inside the downtown Buffalo arena Friday night. View photos
Welcome back: Way back in 2014, Drake Caggiula was a standout performer at the Sabres' development camp. Two years later, after playing at the University of North Dakota, Caggiula was a sought-after free agent. Now, the winger is back with the Sabres and doing a bit of reuniting with Don Granato. Read more
The road ahead: Friday night started a brutal finishing stretch of 14 of 17 games for the Sabres coming against playoff teams. Here's Mike Harrington's column from Thursday night on the topic. Read more
Vancouver update: From the AP: The Canucks are recovering from the NHL’s worst Covid-19 outbreak and believe they can complete the pandemic-condensed season. Read more
Wins and whiffs: As he trade deadline nears, Sportsnet looked at the wins and whiffs from the last five trading deadlines. Read more
