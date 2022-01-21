[BN] Hockey: Young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 21, 2022
Observations: Sabres' young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson
Tage Thompson's pass to the point barely touched Rasmus Dahlin's stick before it was sent quickly over to Jack Quinn.
It was a power play early in the first period, and the Sabres already had a 1-0 lead over visiting Dallas.
The speed at which the play happened gave Quinn, a 20-year-old drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2020, time and space. The rookie moved down the slot and rocketed a shot past Braden Holtby for his first NHL goal.
That goal came just under four minutes after Dahlin had a pretty goal of his own.
Sabres fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for these types of plays from these types of players.
The Sabres' young core took flight Thursday night inside KeyBank Center, but learned another harsh lesson in a 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Lance Lysowski has observations from the defeat.
