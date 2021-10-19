[BN] Hockey: WNY is no LA, but newest Sabres defenseman happy to be here

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 19, 2021
Beaches of LA are gone, but Christian Wolanin is happy to be with Buffalo Sabres
If Christian Wolanin is to play in a game for the Sabres he will become the first player in franchise history to wear the number 86.
The newest Sabres defenseman is in Buffalo after the Kings waived him and the Sabres picked him up Saturday. He won't play Tuesday night vs. visiting Vancouver, but the Sabres have their first back-to-back set Friday and Saturday and that could provide Don Granato with a chance to see Wolanin in game action.
Wolanin's best chance at cracking the lineup is to switch sides. The left-shot defenseman had not played in either of Los Angeles' first two games before being waived.
What's it like going from LA to WNY?
Hear from Wolanin in Mike Harrington's latest, which also includes lineup notes.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Center shuffling yields promising results: Lance Lysowski on Don Granato sending Tage Thompson out to take a critical faceoff: "It’s the sort of gamble that former coach Ralph Krueger wouldn’t have considered, but placing young players in uncomfortable situations is part of Granato’s plan to develop the Sabres into a winner." Read more
Top prospects on top team: The University of Michigan, with a stacked roster featuring Sabres prospects Owen Power and Erik Portillo, moved into the No. 1 spot in both major college hockey polls Monday. The Sabres have prospects on other top 20 teams, too. Read more
ESPN+ exclusives: Eight Sabres games won’t be carried on MSG, which is available on cable and DirecTV, and instead will be carried exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+. Alan Pergament has the details. Read more
Annoying to play against: Miss Mike Harrington's column following the win Saturday afternoon? Here's how the Sabres have become annoying to play against. Read more
Evander Kane suspended: The NHL suspended Sharks forward Evander Kane, a former Sabres forward, for 21 games for submitting a fake Covid-19 vaccination card. Read more
Assessing NHL overreactions: From ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "We are nearly a week into the 2021-22 NHL regular season, which is just enough time to start freaking out about teams and players defying or failing to meet expectations." Read more
Canucks come to town: Vancouver is playing game four of a six-game road trip to start the 2021-22 season. They opened their season with consecutive shootouts (a loss in Edmonton and a win in Philly) and then fell, 3-1, in Detroit Saturday night.
Vancouver defenseman Travis Hamonic was placed on a temporary leave of absence Monday. Read more
Kucherov goes down: Tampa forward Nikita Kucherov will miss some time due to an undisclosed injury. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone? Read more
'That's what 22 does to you': Titans RB Derrick Henry flattens Bills defense Read more
Observations: Bills OC Brian Daboll once again coaches with a heavy heart Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Derrick Henry shows Bills why he's NFL rushing king Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll for first time since 1971 Read more
New technology offers anonymous way to report abuse, doping Read more
High schools: Medina football routs Akron to clinch Class C North title Read more
Williamsville North field hockey tops Orchard Park, key game with Clarence remains Read more
Canisius, Iroquois remain on top of News football polls after Week 7 Read more
