[BN] Hockey: WNY is no LA, but newest Sabres defenseman happy to be here

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 19, 2021

Beaches of LA are gone, but Christian Wolanin is happy to be with Buffalo Sabres

If Christian Wolanin is to play in a game for the Sabres he will become the first player in franchise history to wear the number 86.

The newest Sabres defenseman is in Buffalo after the Kings waived him and the Sabres picked him up Saturday. He won't play Tuesday night vs. visiting Vancouver, but the Sabres have their first back-to-back set Friday and Saturday and that could provide Don Granato with a chance to see Wolanin in game action.

Wolanin's best chance at cracking the lineup is to switch sides. The left-shot defenseman had not played in either of Los Angeles' first two games before being waived.

What's it like going from LA to WNY?