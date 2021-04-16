 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: With UPL on the way, Tokarski gets a win in net
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: With UPL on the way, Tokarski gets a win in net

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 16, 2021

Sabres Capitals Hockey (copy)

In honor of his late father, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) points to the heavens after his first NHL win in more than five years as defenseman Matt Irwin joins him following the final horn of Thursday's 5-2 win in Washington. 

Observations: With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres

At some point this weekend, it's likely goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his NHL debut with the Sabres, who have back-to-back home matinees Saturday and Sunday with visiting Pittsburgh. 

Usually when an NHL general manager like Kevyn Adams uses the words "depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen," it means the player, in this case the prospect known by his initials, UPL, almost undoubtedly will play.

But for now, Dustin Tokarski deserves a little celebrating. The 31-year-old picked up his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, by stopping 27 shots during Buffalo's dominant, 5-2 win over the Caps in Washington. 

"It's an incredible feeling. I can't thank the guys enough tonight," said Tokarski, who was 0-4-2 in his first six appearances this season.

Mike Harrington's observations story from the game has more on Tokarski's memorable night, Anders Bjork hitting the scoresheet, Casey Mittelstadt's goal and more.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Recap: Miss the game and want to know what happened? Here's a brief look at how the Sabres took a 5-2 victory from Washington. Read more

Notebook: Sabres prospect Jack Quinn played center Wednesday night for Rochester. "One of the things we talked about around the draft last year was a lot of Jack Quinn's data and the numbers around him, he played almost as if he was a center," GM Kevyn Adams said. Thursday's notebook has more on the experiment, an update on Jack Eichel and injury news about Amerks forward Brandon Biro. Read more

Karmanos a 'critical hire': From Mike Harrington: "Kevyn Adams left no doubt Thursday. He's going to be in lockstep with Jason Karmanos and the new associate general manager will have his hands on all areas of the Buffalo Sabres' organization." Read more

Canucks delayed: The Canucks, who have not played a game since March, were scheduled to host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. It's unclear when the Canucks, who are dealing with a virus outbreak, will return to the ice. Read more

Sell out: The Islanders are reporting they have nearly sold out of season tickets for the first season in their new home, UBS Arena, which is being built next to the racetrack at Belmont Park. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: NFL draft preview: Time could be right for Bills to add a cornerback early Read more

Mel Kiper thinks Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is stout enough for Bills Read more

Baseball: Column: Pete Rose is 80 years old and he hasn't changed much Read more

Colleges: Five takeaways from UB football's spring practices Read more

Nick MacDonald's transfer makes Daemen basketball a family affair Read more

High schools: Eyes on the prizes: Postgame rewards go far for local high school football players Read more

Volleyball notes: Despite unexpected losses, City Honors girls look strong again Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News