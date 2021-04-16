[BN] Hockey: With UPL on the way, Tokarski gets a win in net

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 16, 2021

Observations: With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres

At some point this weekend, it's likely goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his NHL debut with the Sabres, who have back-to-back home matinees Saturday and Sunday with visiting Pittsburgh.

Usually when an NHL general manager like Kevyn Adams uses the words "depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen," it means the player, in this case the prospect known by his initials, UPL, almost undoubtedly will play.

But for now, Dustin Tokarski deserves a little celebrating. The 31-year-old picked up his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, by stopping 27 shots during Buffalo's dominant, 5-2 win over the Caps in Washington.