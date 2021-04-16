[BN] Hockey: With UPL on the way, Tokarski gets a win in net

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 16, 2021
Observations: With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres
At some point this weekend, it's likely goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will make his NHL debut with the Sabres, who have back-to-back home matinees Saturday and Sunday with visiting Pittsburgh.
Usually when an NHL general manager like Kevyn Adams uses the words "depending on the health of our other goaltenders that we'll know over the next 24-48 hours – that may happen," it means the player, in this case the prospect known by his initials, UPL, almost undoubtedly will play.
But for now, Dustin Tokarski deserves a little celebrating. The 31-year-old picked up his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, by stopping 27 shots during Buffalo's dominant, 5-2 win over the Caps in Washington.
"It's an incredible feeling. I can't thank the guys enough tonight," said Tokarski, who was 0-4-2 in his first six appearances this season.
Mike Harrington's observations story from the game has more on Tokarski's memorable night, Anders Bjork hitting the scoresheet, Casey Mittelstadt's goal and more.
