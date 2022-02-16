 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: With Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: With Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 16, 2022

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders

Buffalo Sabres right winger Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his first-period goal with defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (45).

Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will finally get a look at their lineup with Jack Eichel in it tonight when they host the NHL's top team, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Sabres, meanwhile, have been enjoying Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Down the line, they hope to enjoy the draft picks they acquired from Vegas when they traded Eichel.

Tuch and Krebs had contributions Tuesday night during Buffalo's 6-3 win over the visiting Islanders. It's the Sabres' first two-game winning streak since December. 

Eichel could be the missing piece in Vegas. And if so, life will be good for hockey fans in the desert. But even a Vegas Stanley Cup wouldn't mean the Sabres lost the trade.

There's a long way to go for the Sabres, but on the night before Eichel returns to the ice, it was nice for them to revel in a rare home win. Here's Mike Harrington's column.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: Finally, Victor Olofsson had to think to himself as soon as he saw the puck go in. Olofsson's shot from the right-wing circle, the spot in which he's scored many of his goals in the NHL, snapped a 30-game drought. He later added an empty-net goal. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more

Photos: A rare happy night for the home team. Here's a photo gallery from the win. View photos

Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite: “I have standards and expectations for myself,” Dylan Cozens told The Buffalo News. “And when I'm not meeting those, I hold myself to a very high standard. I’ve learned to stop putting so much pressure on myself and just going out and playing." Read more

No. 500: Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal Tuesday night. It was fitting that it came against the Philadelphia Flyers, and fitting that his Penguins rallied for a win, too. Read more

Deadline approaching: The NHL trade deadline is around the corner. SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman has 32 thoughts on the market. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021 Read more

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis receives key to city in his hometown of Sanford, Fla. Read more

Erik Brady: Remembering when Bills took a 'curtain call' after beating Rams Read more

Colleges: No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing Read more

'Basketball is fun again': How Canisius guard Dani Haskell benefited from a fresh start Read more

High schools: Section VI boys hockey playoff brackets set Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 16

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News