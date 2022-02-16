[BN] Hockey: With Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 16, 2022

Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will finally get a look at their lineup with Jack Eichel in it tonight when they host the NHL's top team, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Sabres, meanwhile, have been enjoying Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Down the line, they hope to enjoy the draft picks they acquired from Vegas when they traded Eichel.

Tuch and Krebs had contributions Tuesday night during Buffalo's 6-3 win over the visiting Islanders. It's the Sabres' first two-game winning streak since December.

Eichel could be the missing piece in Vegas. And if so, life will be good for hockey fans in the desert. But even a Vegas Stanley Cup wouldn't mean the Sabres lost the trade.