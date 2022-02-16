[BN] Hockey: With Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 16, 2022
Mike Harrington: With Jack Eichel set for Vegas debut, Sabres revel in rare win at home
The Las Vegas Golden Knights will finally get a look at their lineup with Jack Eichel in it tonight when they host the NHL's top team, the Colorado Avalanche.
The Sabres, meanwhile, have been enjoying Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Down the line, they hope to enjoy the draft picks they acquired from Vegas when they traded Eichel.
Tuch and Krebs had contributions Tuesday night during Buffalo's 6-3 win over the visiting Islanders. It's the Sabres' first two-game winning streak since December.
Eichel could be the missing piece in Vegas. And if so, life will be good for hockey fans in the desert. But even a Vegas Stanley Cup wouldn't mean the Sabres lost the trade.
There's a long way to go for the Sabres, but on the night before Eichel returns to the ice, it was nice for them to revel in a rare home win. Here's Mike Harrington's column.
Observations: Finally, Victor Olofsson had to think to himself as soon as he saw the puck go in. Olofsson's shot from the right-wing circle, the spot in which he's scored many of his goals in the NHL, snapped a 30-game drought. He later added an empty-net goal. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more
Photos: A rare happy night for the home team. Here's a photo gallery from the win. View photos
Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite: “I have standards and expectations for myself,” Dylan Cozens told The Buffalo News. “And when I'm not meeting those, I hold myself to a very high standard. I’ve learned to stop putting so much pressure on myself and just going out and playing." Read more
No. 500: Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal Tuesday night. It was fitting that it came against the Philadelphia Flyers, and fitting that his Penguins rallied for a win, too. Read more
Deadline approaching: The NHL trade deadline is around the corner. SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman has 32 thoughts on the market. Read more
