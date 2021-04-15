[BN] Hockey: With Eichel out, what's next for the Sabres?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 15, 2021

What's next for the Sabres with Jack Eichel done for the season?

What most people saw coming was confirmed Wednesday afternoon when it became clear Sabres captain Jack Eichel had played his last game of the season. Eichel, 24, will reportedly have surgery.

The news does next to nothing to change the path of this year's Sabres, who are playing out the string on another meaningless month of hockey during a season that will end without the playoffs for the 10th straight time.

But the news is relevant to the future of the Sabres and for Eichel's career, both next season and in the long term.

Eichel has made it pretty clear that the losing he's experienced in Buffalo – the Sabres have sniffed a winning season just once since they drafted him in 2015 – has weighed on him. The Sabres have their fourth coach and third general manager since they selected him with the second pick behind Connor McDavid.

The turmoil surrounding the Sabres made Eichel the subject of trade rumors earlier this season and even before it began.