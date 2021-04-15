[BN] Hockey: With Eichel out, what's next for the Sabres?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 15, 2021
What's next for the Sabres with Jack Eichel done for the season?
What most people saw coming was confirmed Wednesday afternoon when it became clear Sabres captain Jack Eichel had played his last game of the season. Eichel, 24, will reportedly have surgery.
The news does next to nothing to change the path of this year's Sabres, who are playing out the string on another meaningless month of hockey during a season that will end without the playoffs for the 10th straight time.
But the news is relevant to the future of the Sabres and for Eichel's career, both next season and in the long term.
Eichel has made it pretty clear that the losing he's experienced in Buffalo – the Sabres have sniffed a winning season just once since they drafted him in 2015 – has weighed on him. The Sabres have their fourth coach and third general manager since they selected him with the second pick behind Connor McDavid.
The turmoil surrounding the Sabres made Eichel the subject of trade rumors earlier this season and even before it began.
If the Sabres are interested in moving him, will the injury make them wait another year? Would Eichel want to stick around for another rebuild? Lance Lysowski examined the situation.
Cuomo: Not so fast... Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone wishing to attend a Bills or Sabres game would need to be fully vaccinated. Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged to differ. Read more
Caggiula happy for another opportunity: Drake Caggiula, one of the newest Sabres, is hoping to join his new team Sunday morning after finishing his quarantine period. Could he play himself into a role with next year's team ahead of free agency? Read more
New hire: Jason Karmanos, a longtime assistant general manager under Jim Rutherford with the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, is the new associate general manager. "This is a really good choice," Rutherford told The Buffalo News. "He's a very experienced assistant general manager." Read more
Last dance with Washington: The Sabres have beaten first-place Washington just once this season. The Caps enter tonight's game winners in three straight games.
Tuesday night, new Caps forward Anthony Mantha scored in his debut. Read more
The Caps signed former Sabres winger Connor Sheary to an extension. Read more
Nicklas Backstrom will hit 1,000 games tonight. "I’ve lived here for almost half my life now,” he said. “So I think I see D.C. as home for me — and my family does, too. We’ll see what happens when I’m retired. The only thing I can say [is] I love the city — and I would not want to go anywhere else.” Read more
Canucks forward speaks up: "What we're being asked to do is not going to be too safe, if you're asking me," J.T. Miller told reporters on Wednesday. Read more
