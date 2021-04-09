[BN] Hockey: With coming stretch, another 18 isn't impossible

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: Major battles ahead for Sabres against marquee foes

The recent losing streak for the Sabres mercifully ended on March 31 at 18 games.

They followed that by earning at least one point in each of their next five games, a modest streak that ended Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to the visiting Devils. The teams won't face each other the rest of the way, which should be a bummer to Sabres fans considering four of Buffalo's nine wins have come against New Jersey.

Further, the Sabres are 8-8-5 against the three East teams currently out of the playoffs (Philadelphia, the New York Rangers and New Jersey).

Here comes the bleak picture: 14 of the remaining 17 games are with teams the Sabres are 1-16-1 against.

After putting the 18-game losing streak behind them, the newest Sabres' losing streak is at one. How many games are left? Seventeen. It sounds too Sabres-like to be true.