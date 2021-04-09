[BN] Hockey: With coming stretch, another 18 isn't impossible

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 9, 2021
Mike Harrington: Major battles ahead for Sabres against marquee foes
The recent losing streak for the Sabres mercifully ended on March 31 at 18 games.
They followed that by earning at least one point in each of their next five games, a modest streak that ended Thursday night with a 6-3 loss to the visiting Devils. The teams won't face each other the rest of the way, which should be a bummer to Sabres fans considering four of Buffalo's nine wins have come against New Jersey.
Further, the Sabres are 8-8-5 against the three East teams currently out of the playoffs (Philadelphia, the New York Rangers and New Jersey).
Here comes the bleak picture: 14 of the remaining 17 games are with teams the Sabres are 1-16-1 against.
After putting the 18-game losing streak behind them, the newest Sabres' losing streak is at one. How many games are left? Seventeen. It sounds too Sabres-like to be true.
Here's Mike Harrington's column on the rough road ahead.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Interim coach Don Granato admitted he made a mistake Thursday by making on-ice workouts Wednesday and Thursday morning optional. For the first time since he took over, the Sabres were outworked by their opponent. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the game. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the score before losing to the Devils. Buffalo had a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game. Here's how the 6-3 loss went down. Read more
Hall 'still involved': The countdown is on for Taylor Hall and the Sabres. The former Hart Trophy winner will be traded before the deadline. But despite Hall being held out of games, he's still involved in team meetings and off-ice workouts. Lance Lysowski has the latest. Read more
Terry Pegula's net worth increases: Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula's net worth increased to $5.4 billion in 2020, according to Forbes' annual list of billionaires. That's a jump of $400 million in the last year. Read more
Vaccine inequity: From the Associated Press: "As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of its 31 teams are based in Canada." Read more
Dahlin 'confident' again: In case you missed it, Rasmus Dahlin has been unlocked in the weeks since Ralph Krueger was let go. Don Granato's system seems to fit him much better. Read more
Caps up next: Washington comes to town tonight. The Caps played last night as well, dropping a home game, 4-2, to Boston. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL draft preview: Kyle Pitts will be scary matchup for NFL defenses Read more
Bills free agent safety Dean Marlowe signs with Detroit Lions, thanks Buffalo Read more
Baseball: MLB plan would relocate Bisons to Trenton to start season Read more
MLB traditions that make the game unique Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Folks work fast to set up Williamsville East-West Seneca East football game Read more
Trench Trophy announces first group of nominees Read more
Colleges: Coaches: Venue, coverage diminish NCAA volleyball tournament Read more
Today in sports history: April 9
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.