[BN] Hockey: Will Sabres' top line produce at both ends of the ice?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 2, 2022
Key question for Sabres vs. Leafs: Will their top line produce at both ends of the ice?
The Sabres are visiting Toronto tonight for the first time since December 17, 2019.
For one team, it's just another game, as Mike Harrington wrote, "on the road to nowhere." For the other, it's a chance to leapfrog idle Florida and Tampa Bay to take over first place in the Atlantic Division.
Toronto is 35-14-4 and has scored 18 goals in winning its last three games. The Leafs are firing on all cylinders. Auston Matthews leads the league in goals (37) and John Tavares has 50 points.
Buffalo's top line, meanwhile, has been producing offensively, but the latest losing streak occurred during games when their defensive deficiencies have showed.
"They're commanding the respect of the other team, which means the top defensive pairing and the top checking line are salivating waiting to play against them. It's their challenge to shut them down," Sabres coach Don Granato said.
The team, desperate for wins, needs more on both ends of the ice from the top line.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Notebook: Jack Quinn returned to the ice Tuesday and will likely be back in game action this weekend ... just not with the Sabres. At practice, Don Granato had Casey Mittelstadt on the wing playing on a line with center Dylan Cozens and right wing Kyle Okposo. Tuesday's notebook has other news and notes. Read more
Gearing up for a busy March: Lance Lysowski has the story on "a chaotic March that includes the Sabres’ first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019, the returns of Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel to Buffalo to face their former team, the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Hamilton, Ont., and the trade deadline." Read more
Sabres unveil new ticket initiatives: Good news for Sabres fans: Prices in KeyBank Center will go up an average of only 1% for next season. But prices of many seats are going down or staying flat. Read more
Woeful season at the gate: From Mike Harrington: "The Buffalo Sabres' attendance reports frame the 2021-22 season as the ugliest in franchise history at the gate, a blot on the organization that raises a huge what's-going-on-here response from scouts and media visiting from around the NHL." Their only choice is to look ahead. Harrington took a deep dive into the attendance problems in KeyBank Center. Read more
Leafs make a change: Rasmus Sandi, a 21-year-old defenseman, will get a biggest opportunity tonight, when he joins Morgan Rielly on the Maple Leafs’ top defensive pairing against Buffalo. Read more
