[BN] Hockey: Will Sabres' top line produce at both ends of the ice?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 2, 2022

Key question for Sabres vs. Leafs: Will their top line produce at both ends of the ice?

The Sabres are visiting Toronto tonight for the first time since December 17, 2019.

For one team, it's just another game, as Mike Harrington wrote, "on the road to nowhere." For the other, it's a chance to leapfrog idle Florida and Tampa Bay to take over first place in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto is 35-14-4 and has scored 18 goals in winning its last three games. The Leafs are firing on all cylinders. Auston Matthews leads the league in goals (37) and John Tavares has 50 points.

Buffalo's top line, meanwhile, has been producing offensively, but the latest losing streak occurred during games when their defensive deficiencies have showed.

"They're commanding the respect of the other team, which means the top defensive pairing and the top checking line are salivating waiting to play against them. It's their challenge to shut them down," Sabres coach Don Granato said.