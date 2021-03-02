[BN] Hockey: Will Ralph Krueger be here next season?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: With Ralph Krueger's credibility shot, Sabres again in a coaching bind

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said Sunday that he was not worried about his job security after his team dropped to 2-6-1 in nine games since the two-week Covid-19 pause.

Maybe he should be.

In what seems to be a yearly occurrence in the years since Lindy Ruff and the Sabres parted ways, it's fair to wonder how much longer the coach is going to last.

As Mike Harrington wrote: "It feels as if there's no way Ralph Krueger can be the coach of the Buffalo Sabres next year. Heck, you can make the easy case he shouldn't be the coach Tuesday night in New York."

Is there any way back from here? Have the fans soured to the point of no return on Krueger? Can the media believe anything he says? Can the fans?

As Harrington asks...