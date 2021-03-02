[BN] Hockey: Will Ralph Krueger be here next season?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 2, 2021
Mike Harrington: With Ralph Krueger's credibility shot, Sabres again in a coaching bind
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said Sunday that he was not worried about his job security after his team dropped to 2-6-1 in nine games since the two-week Covid-19 pause.
Maybe he should be.
In what seems to be a yearly occurrence in the years since Lindy Ruff and the Sabres parted ways, it's fair to wonder how much longer the coach is going to last.
As Mike Harrington wrote: "It feels as if there's no way Ralph Krueger can be the coach of the Buffalo Sabres next year. Heck, you can make the easy case he shouldn't be the coach Tuesday night in New York."
Is there any way back from here? Have the fans soured to the point of no return on Krueger? Can the media believe anything he says? Can the fans?
As Harrington asks...
"How bad is this going to get and how can Krueger possibly survive?"
Third line is unwatchable: From Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column: "In the pantheon of questionable decisions, the vacillation between the fourth line and healthy scratches for Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner probably takes the cake. But the refusal to disassemble the third line isn’t far behind." The numbers are pretty ugly. Read more
Notebook: The Sabres will play in front of fans for the first time this season tonight when they visit Madison Square Garden. But the Islanders won't have their plans finalized in time for the three games vs. Buffalo this week. Monday's Sabres notebook has more on the fans in the stands, Alexis Lafreniere's modest streak and some interesting Sabres tidbits. Read more
Scouting the Rangers: As bad as things have been for the Sabres, they have a chance to temporarily climb out of last place tonight with a win in New York City.
The Rangers are two points ahead of them with the same amount of games played. The Devils, meanwhile, are just one point ahead of Buffalo and play the Islanders tonight.
The Rangers have won three of five but that came after a four-game losing streak. Have they found a hidden gem in Colin Blackwell? Read more
On the flip side Mika Zibanejad is slumping. Badly. Read more
Covid update: After multiple teams dealt with virus protocol issues, the midway point of the season is closing in and the Covid list is short. Read more
