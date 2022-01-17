[BN] Hockey: Will Peyton Krebs' return add a spark?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 17, 2022
As Sabres look to bounce back vs. Red Wings, Peyton Krebs will add spark to lineup
Peyton Krebs was just starting to feel like he was hitting his stride with the Buffalo Sabres. And Sabres fans watched New Year's Day as Krebs and Alex Tuch, the main pieces in the Jack Eichel trade, connected on a goal in Boston.
Then came a positive Covid-19 test for Krebs, who was quarantined for 10 days while he tried to test out of protocols.
The Sabres have played four games since that New Year's Day overtime loss. They've been losers in three of them.
They could use a spark. And Krebs' return this afternoon could provide just that.
"He looked good. He had good jump, and, obviously, he's a skilled player," coach Don Granato said.
Mike Harrington has more on Krebs' return.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
It's Aaron Dell's net: Aaron Dell will likely get his third consecutive start today and could be looking at a big workload this week, Mike Harrington writes. Sunday's notebook has more on Dell, plus other news and notes to get you ready for today's game. Read more
Saturday sorrows: In case you missed it, the Buffalo Sabres had a pretty poor performance Saturday in Detroit. Lance Lysowski shared his observations from the loss here.
Power rankings: Mike Harrington's latest power rankings have a new No. 1 team. The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, remained near the bottom of the league. Read more
New No. 1 in Detroit net: Alex Nedeljkovic has taken over the top spot in the Detroit Red Wings' crease from Thomas Greiss. “I just think he’s probably played better, that was the reality of it,” coach Jeff Blashill said. Read more
Battle for last: Buffalo Sabres fans can take solace in knowing their team has fewer issues than Montreal and Arizona. Those teams meet today with last place on the line. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Bills: Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks Read more
Upon Further Review: If Brian Daboll and/or Leslie Frazier coached their final Bills home game, what a way to go out Read more
Devin Singletary dominates the Bills' backfield share in win over Patriots Read more
High schools: Cheerleading community petitions state to move championships over vaccine rules Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 17
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.