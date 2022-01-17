[BN] Hockey: Will Peyton Krebs' return add a spark?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

As Sabres look to bounce back vs. Red Wings, Peyton Krebs will add spark to lineup

Peyton Krebs was just starting to feel like he was hitting his stride with the Buffalo Sabres. And Sabres fans watched New Year's Day as Krebs and Alex Tuch, the main pieces in the Jack Eichel trade, connected on a goal in Boston.

Then came a positive Covid-19 test for Krebs, who was quarantined for 10 days while he tried to test out of protocols.

The Sabres have played four games since that New Year's Day overtime loss. They've been losers in three of them.

They could use a spark. And Krebs' return this afternoon could provide just that.

"He looked good. He had good jump, and, obviously, he's a skilled player," coach Don Granato said.