[BN] Hockey: Why the Sabres are using a rotation on defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 17, 2022
Sabres using rotation on defense to rest veterans, evaluate for future
The Sabres are using what coach Don Granato has described as a rotation on defense.
It's been a luxury for a team that has faced a ton of injuries during the 2021-22 season. But the Sabres have an extra blue liner to create internal competition.
There are two reasons behind the rotation: rest for veterans, and to evaluate the young guys for the future.
“We have so many guys in such a short span that it’s irrelevant as far as anybody sitting is going to be back in,” Granato explained. “It’s not like they’re sitting and they’re actually going to lose a bunch of time at all. So, there is an advantage, especially in tight schedules and games, for young guys to sit and just step back, take a breath."
Of course, this probably won't apply to Rasmus Dahlin or Henri Jokiharju.
How long will it last? A source told The News that Mark Pysyk has drawn interest from other teams. So have Robert Hagg and injured defenseman Colin Miller.
Lance Lysowski has the story on the defensemen.
