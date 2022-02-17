[BN] Hockey: Why the Sabres are using a rotation on defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sabres using rotation on defense to rest veterans, evaluate for future

The Sabres are using what coach Don Granato has described as a rotation on defense.

It's been a luxury for a team that has faced a ton of injuries during the 2021-22 season. But the Sabres have an extra blue liner to create internal competition.

There are two reasons behind the rotation: rest for veterans, and to evaluate the young guys for the future.

“We have so many guys in such a short span that it’s irrelevant as far as anybody sitting is going to be back in,” Granato explained. “It’s not like they’re sitting and they’re actually going to lose a bunch of time at all. So, there is an advantage, especially in tight schedules and games, for young guys to sit and just step back, take a breath."

Of course, this probably won't apply to Rasmus Dahlin or Henri Jokiharju.