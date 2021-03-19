[BN] Hockey: What's Don Granato's vision as coach?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 19, 2021
Observations: Sabres' next step is to implement Don Granato's vision as coach
What is Don Granato's vision for the Sabres as head coach?
The new coach, who barely had any time to address his team prior to Thursday night's latest defeat, wants the Sabres to play with more pace and use that speed to improve their dreadful scoring numbers at 5-on-5.
There were a few minor tweaks Thursday night at even strength. Granato planned to plot out next steps based on the team's performance. But the Sabres looked like the Sabres of Tuesday night during their 4-1 loss in KeyBank Center.
“Clearly, we can get better in some of the areas he’s talking about," Eric Staal said. "It wasn’t good enough today.”
The losing streak is now at 13 games and the Sabres are playing worse than the 2014-15 team that management wanted to lose.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the 4-1 loss.
