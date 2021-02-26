[BN] Hockey: What we know about the Jeff Skinner situation

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 26, 2021
Inside the Sabres: What we know about decision to scratch Jeff Skinner again and what's next?
Jeff Skinner's agent, Don Meehan, had a lengthy phone conversation with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Wednesday. The details of that conversation Meehan kept private, declining to reveal to The News what was said.
Meehan's client was a healthy scratch for the third straight game Thursday. A $9 million man banished to the press box amid steady offensive struggles for Skinner and the rest of the Sabres' forwards.
Sabres fans have been left mostly in the dark about what's going on. Adams has not spoken to the media since the Sabres returned to practice following a two-week Covid-19 pause. Coach Ralph Krueger has not revealed the specific reason Skinner has been benched.
Where does it go from here?
Lance Lysowski has the story on what we know right now about the situation.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations from the OT loss: The Sabres failed to hold and dealt with more injuries. It's been that kind of month. Jack Eichel was a late scratch. Linus Ullmark left after the first period. Taylor Hall is still stuck on one goal. And the fast-paced schedule keeps rolling along. Mike Harrington has the observations from the 4-3 defeat. Read more
Fans allowed: Can the Sabres find 1,900 fans that want to see them live right now? The team is reopening KeyBank Center to fans for select games, starting with the March 20 visit from the Boston Bruins. Read more
More on Skinner: Earlier Thursday, Lance Lysowski wrote about the Skinner situation. "I don’t have a doghouse," Ralph Krueger said. "You guys know I want to be transparent, but there are certain things that evolve in the development of a team or an organization or a group behind the scenes." Read more
Mailbag: Will the Sabres hang on to Taylor Hall? Is it time to blow up the roster and start over? Should Dylan Cozens be moved to center? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
