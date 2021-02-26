[BN] Hockey: What we know about the Jeff Skinner situation

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 26, 2021

Inside the Sabres: What we know about decision to scratch Jeff Skinner again and what's next?

Jeff Skinner's agent, Don Meehan, had a lengthy phone conversation with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Wednesday. The details of that conversation Meehan kept private, declining to reveal to The News what was said.

Meehan's client was a healthy scratch for the third straight game Thursday. A $9 million man banished to the press box amid steady offensive struggles for Skinner and the rest of the Sabres' forwards.

Sabres fans have been left mostly in the dark about what's going on. Adams has not spoken to the media since the Sabres returned to practice following a two-week Covid-19 pause. Coach Ralph Krueger has not revealed the specific reason Skinner has been benched.

Where does it go from here?