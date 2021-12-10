[BN] Hockey: What the Sabres will do with Casey Mittelstadt out

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 10, 2021

Sabres to lean on Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson at center with Casey Mittelstadt out

The only positive for the Sabres is that they've been here before ... pretty recently.

Casey Mittelstadt saw a specialist yesterday to see if the fears that Tuesday night's injury was a re-injury of the upper-body ailment that occurred in the season opener and sidelined him for six-plus weeks were merited or not.

At the very least, the Sabres, winless in eight of their last 10 games, are prepared to be without their first-line center for some time.

But, as Lance Lysowski wrote, "the outlook at center isn’t bleak entering a Friday night matchup against the New York Rangers."

That's because Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens have emerged this season as playmakers providing consistent offense on a Sabres team that could always use more of it.

"Until a prospect plays his way to Buffalo, Granato will lean heavily on his two top centers in Mittelstadt's absence," Lysowski wrote.