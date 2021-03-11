[BN] Hockey: What should Kevyn Adams do now?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 11, 2021
Mike Harrington: If he's not firing the coach, what should Kevyn Adams do now?
Wednesday came and went and we're waking up Thursday with Ralph Krueger still coaching the Buffalo Sabres after an eighth straight loss Tuesday night.
And if General Manager Kevyn Adams didn't fire the coach Wednesday, there's no reason to believe Krueger won't be behind the bench tonight when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to KeyBank Center.
Adams' "bold proclamations last week – 'full authority on hockey decisions as the general manager' – seem pretty hollow right about now," Mike Harrington wrote.
If Adams isn't going to fire Krueger... what exactly should he do?
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Tickets on sale: Tickets for the first game in KeyBank Center with fans this season, March 20 at 1 p.m. against the Boston Bruins, will go on sale Thursday. Here's how they'll be sold and what the virus testing policy is. Read more
Here comes Crosby and Co.: These stats don't mean a ton, since the rosters typically change a lot, but there's no denying Pittsburgh's recent dominance in Buffalo. The Pens are 10-0-2 in their last 12 games in Buffalo and have not lost one in regulation since April 23, 2013. Quite a rude welcome home present for the Sabres. The Wednesday notebook has much more. Read more
Full ESPN rights details: The NHL on ESPN theme is coming back. Details of the league's agreement with Disney were announced Wednesday. The deal includes a whole lot of streaming. Read more
Bruins look for more: Boston is 13-6-4 this season and fourth in the tough East Division. But the Bruins rank 21st in the league in goals per game and 27th in 5-on-5 goals. They could be in the market for some more firepower. Read more
