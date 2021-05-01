[BN] Hockey: What Mattias Samuelsson learned from his father

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 1, 2021
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson using lessons from his father to continue NHL dream
Mattias Samuelsson may only be 21 years old, but he's been preparing to be a professional hockey player for quite a while, back when his dad, Kjell, was coaching in the Flyers organization following his playing days.
The elder Samuelsson still works in the Philadelphia organization, but he's been paying close attention to Mattias' first seven games as an NHLer.
"It’s a proud family moment,” Kjell said during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “It’s more a satisfying feeling because of all the work he has put in."
It helps having a retired NHL defenseman turned professional coach as a father on your journey to the league.
Dad is still coaching his boy, too.
"Even today, I’ll talk to him after the game and he’ll probably give me a few notes," Mattias said.
Lance Lysowski has much more.
