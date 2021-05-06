[BN] Hockey: What it's like to play an organ in an empty hockey arena

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 6, 2021

Sabres organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes meaningful chord with fans

What do you do when you're an organ player in charge of creating sound and excitement in a hockey arena without fans?

After all, that organ is part of the experience as a hockey fan, its sounds as critical as sharpened skates on ice and bodies crunching into the boards.

“As an organist, you kind of feed off and judge the situation by how the crowd is reacting, depending on what’s happening on the ice,” said Curtis Cook, the organist of the Sabres.

The 27-year-old has played the organ at every Sabres home game this season, nearly all of them without fans in attendance. He's been with the team in some capacity since 2017.

So, how did Cook keep fans engaged with the sounds even when they weren't inside KeyBank Center? Social media can be a good thing sometimes.