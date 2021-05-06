[BN] Hockey: What it's like to play an organ in an empty hockey arena

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 6, 2021
Sabres organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes meaningful chord with fans
What do you do when you're an organ player in charge of creating sound and excitement in a hockey arena without fans?
After all, that organ is part of the experience as a hockey fan, its sounds as critical as sharpened skates on ice and bodies crunching into the boards.
“As an organist, you kind of feed off and judge the situation by how the crowd is reacting, depending on what’s happening on the ice,” said Curtis Cook, the organist of the Sabres.
The 27-year-old has played the organ at every Sabres home game this season, nearly all of them without fans in attendance. He's been with the team in some capacity since 2017.
So, how did Cook keep fans engaged with the sounds even when they weren't inside KeyBank Center? Social media can be a good thing sometimes.
"I don’t know if I really comprehended how much people really appreciated it until the pandemic started and I was able to connect with lots of people over social media," he said.
Jason Wolf takes us inside the sounds.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Last call for Jeanneret? Rick Jeanneret will call the visiting Buffalo Sabres season finale against Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon on MSG. Will it also be his finale? Jeanneret, soon to be 79, said he will sit down with Pegula Sports & Entertainment "when the time is right." The longtime play-by-play announcer said he's disappointed in how the Sabres have played. Read more
'How can we connect...?' Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Attendance has been in decline. “How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses?" asked John Durbin, the senior vice president of marketing and business strategy for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Where do the Sabres go from here? Jason Wolf has the story. Read more
Busy day for the Rangers: In a surprise move, the New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and General Manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season. Read more
Then, things got physical on the ice with the Rangers and Capitals as the Blue Shirts looked for some revenge on Tom Wilson. There were six fights in the first period. Read more
Lost in all the fighting, Washington's T.J. Oshie recorded a hat trick in his first game after his father died. Read more
The curious case of Rasmus Dahlin: How much of Dahlin's struggles were linked to problems with Ralph Krueger? How concerned should Sabres fans be about his season? What's in store for the future? In his latest Sabre Metrics column, Travis Yost takes a look. Read more
NHL on TNT has a voice: Kenny Albert will be the voice of the Stanley Cup for four of the next eight finals. Read more
