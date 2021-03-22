[BN] Hockey: What Dan Girardi brings to the Sabres

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Ullmark returns: Days after the Sabres traded Jonas Johansson, it appears as if Linus Ullmark's return is getting closer. He will join the team on the three-city, four-game road trip that begins Monday night at MSG. Dylan Cozens is expected to play. Read more

Inside the NHL: The NCAA men's hockey bracket was revealed last night, and Providence was not selected for an at-large berth. Might that free the Sabres up to reach out to coach Nate Leaman about their opening? Leaman appears to be the top candidate to make the jump from the NCAA to the NHL. Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column has more on Leaman and includes news and notes from around the league. Read more