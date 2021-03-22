[BN] Hockey: What Dan Girardi brings to the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 22, 2021
Dan Girardi's coaching a 'fresh perspective' for Sabres' struggling defensemen
Less than two years ago, Dan Girardi was back at Madison Square Garden and being celebrated after retiring. The defenseman had played with the Rangers for 11 of his 13 NHL seasons.
Less than two years later, Girardi will have another memorable MSG moment. Tonight, Girardi will make his NHL coaching debut behind the visitors’ bench when the Rangers host the Sabres.
"Never would have guessed in a million years that the first time I go back there is coaching another team and the first game I’m coaching as well,” the 36-year-old Girardi said.
The title may say interim, but Girardi has a critical job to do with the Sabres: Get more out of the defensemen, and in particularly Rasmus Dahlin.
The Sabres' back line has a lot of issues. What does Girardi plan to do about it? Lance Lysowski has more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Ullmark returns: Days after the Sabres traded Jonas Johansson, it appears as if Linus Ullmark's return is getting closer. He will join the team on the three-city, four-game road trip that begins Monday night at MSG. Dylan Cozens is expected to play. Read more
Inside the NHL: The NCAA men's hockey bracket was revealed last night, and Providence was not selected for an at-large berth. Might that free the Sabres up to reach out to coach Nate Leaman about their opening? Leaman appears to be the top candidate to make the jump from the NCAA to the NHL. Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column has more on Leaman and includes news and notes from around the league. Read more
Trade deadline: It's going to be a difficult offseason for Kevyn Adams and the Sabres for a few reasons. But before that there's a trade deadline less than a month from now. The first step in righting the Sabres will be that trade deadline. Lance Lysowski has more on the challenges ahead for the Sabres. Read more
Power rankings: The Capitals, Avalanche and Canucks are moving in the right direction. The Sabres, meanwhile, are stuck at the bottom. Read more
'Sense of urgency': Former Sabres goalie Martin Biron was on an NHL.com podcast last week. Here's what he had to say about what's going on with his former team. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills Read more
Bills get younger along the defensive line in News' second mock draft of 2021 Read more
Colleges: Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops WVU Read more
High schools: With St. Francis on pause, Canisius confirms it will open football season vs. rival St. Joe's Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.