[BN] Hockey: Weird backdrop was fitting for Sabres opener

Staal's status uncertain: The Sabres lost center Eric Staal to a hit to the head in the third period. Staal did not return to the game after taking an elbow from Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd with 9:56 remaining. Here's video of the hit and what the Sabres had to say about it. Read more

Planning for the worst: If you've been following the Bills this season you know rookie Jake Fromm is the team's quarantine quarterback. In a similar vein, the Sabres are going to make sure Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark avoid contact as much as possible away from the ice. Just like a football team can't afford to have the virus wipe out its quarterback room to Covid-19 protocols, a hockey team needs its goalies. Read more