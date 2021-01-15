[BN] Hockey: Weird backdrop was fitting for Sabres opener

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 15, 2021
Mike Harrington: A weird backdrop was fitting for slipshod Sabres opener
With nothing else around us normal during these coronavirus times, why would opening night in and around KeyBank Center be any different?
An hour and a half before the game, Washington Street was practically empty.
Wrote Mike Harrington: "It felt like those September nights when the Yankees were here to meet the Blue Jays and the only way you knew something was going on inside was that the light towers were blazing."
Inside the arena was empty.
It was fitting, then, for the Sabres to have such a shaky start to their 2021 campaign under this eerie backdrop.
Let's do it all again tonight.
"Hope you'll all be by your televisions," Harrington wrote. "We miss you. It's too quiet."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
'Very disappointing start' dooms Sabres: The Sabres started their season Thursday night looking like a team that hadn't played in 10 months. The passing was off. The defense allowed Washington to control the action and drive to the net. Even Jack Eichel, Lance Lysowski wrote, looked out of sorts. Still, coach Ralph Krueger said he saw glimpses of how the Sabres need to play to have success in the East Division. Read more
Wraparound: Dylan Cozens' debut saw the rookie earn an assist. In his first game as a member of the Sabres, Taylor Hall scored a goal. The Sabres looked solid at times, but sloppy at times, too. Here are the news and notes from the 6-4 loss. Read more
Staal's status uncertain: The Sabres lost center Eric Staal to a hit to the head in the third period. Staal did not return to the game after taking an elbow from Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd with 9:56 remaining. Here's video of the hit and what the Sabres had to say about it. Read more
Planning for the worst: If you've been following the Bills this season you know rookie Jake Fromm is the team's quarantine quarterback. In a similar vein, the Sabres are going to make sure Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark avoid contact as much as possible away from the ice. Just like a football team can't afford to have the virus wipe out its quarterback room to Covid-19 protocols, a hockey team needs its goalies. Read more
Caps start a Cup quest as Ovechkin chases history: Alexander Ovechkin needs three goals to pass Mike Gartner (708) for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. He had two assists Thursday night. Prior to the game, Ovechkin, who is in the last year of his mega contract, talked about the weird start to the season. Read more
Batman and Robin: In case you missed it, can Taylor Hall be the Robin to Jack Eichel's Batman? Hall is the best player the Sabres have ever had on Eichel's wing. Read more
Around the East: The Islanders shut out the Rangers, 4-0, at Madison Square Garden Thursday night. Read more
It was a ho-hum debut for Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Prior to the game, Lafreniere and some Rangers alumni expressed excitement for his debut. Read more
It wasn't pretty, but the Bruins got a shootout win over the Devils in New Jersey. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Inside the Bills: As viral dance video shows, mounting pressure is of no concern. Read more
Bill Polian: Bills quarterback Josh Allen 'not anywhere near his ceiling yet.' Read more
How will Bills fare in AFC divisional playoff against Baltimore Ravens? Read more
X's and O's column: Task for Bills' D-Line goes from dancing bears to big uglies. Read more
Colleges: Bonnies prepare for start of challenging stretch in Atlantic 10 schedule. Read more
Photo gallery: University at Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 74. View gallery
