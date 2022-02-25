[BN] Hockey: Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 25, 2022
Sabres' Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half
What's going wrong with Victor Olofsson?
As young Buffalo Sabres players showcase their development and progress, Olofsson has seven goals and 24 points with a minus-20 rating in 42 games. He just suffered through a 30-game scoreless streak.
The 26-year-old scored 20 goals and had 22 assists in 54 games during his rookie season in 2019-20, and then had 13 goals and 19 assists in 56 games last year. He's on pace for his lowest goal scoring output in a season.
“I’ve been overthinking, especially when I get the chances,” Olofsson said. “I kind of take a second or a thought before I shoot the puck instead of just going on my instincts.”
Sabres coach Don Granato thinks the goals are coming. There are still plenty of games left, which means Olofsson will have opportunities to answer the questions about his future.
Gretzky broke the goals record, and the organ played on: “Jesus saves – but Espo scores on the rebound," read some bumper stickers in Boston after Phil Esposito set the NHL record for most goals in a single season. In 1982, when Wayne Gretzky broke the record at Memorial Auditorium, organist Norm Wullen greeted Gretzky with the opening bars of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Said Gerry Helper, who was working media relations for the Buffalo Sabres: "We were the center of the hockey universe that night.” Read more
Wednesday coverage: The Buffalo Sabres were looking for a four-game sweep over Montreal this season. The Canadiens instead won their fourth consecutive game while the Sabres lost for the fourth straight time. Here are Mike Harrington's observations. Read more
The 'Cat' that saved hockey in St. Louis: Emile “The Cat” Francis, passed away at age 95 last week. The St. Louis Blues as we know them would likely not exist today without the efforts of Francis. Read more
First for Nashville: Pekka Rinne became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Nashville Predators. "This memory will stay with me the rest of my life," Rinne said. Read more
Matthews helps stop skid: Auston Matthews scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs stopped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in Toronto. Read more
