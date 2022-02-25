 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half
[BN] Hockey: Victor Olofsson could answer plenty of questions with strong second half

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 25, 2022

Sabres winger Victor Olofsson was a seventh-round draft pick in 2014.

What's going wrong with Victor Olofsson? 

As young Buffalo Sabres players showcase their development and progress, Olofsson has seven goals and 24 points with a minus-20 rating in 42 games. He just suffered through a 30-game scoreless streak.

The 26-year-old scored 20 goals and had 22 assists in 54 games during his rookie season in 2019-20, and then had 13 goals and 19 assists in 56 games last year. He's on pace for his lowest goal scoring output in a season.

“I’ve been overthinking, especially when I get the chances,” Olofsson said. “I kind of take a second or a thought before I shoot the puck instead of just going on my instincts.”

Sabres coach Don Granato thinks the goals are coming. There are still plenty of games left, which means Olofsson will have opportunities to answer the questions about his future.

