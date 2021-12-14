[BN] Hockey: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 14, 2021

Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns

All signs are pointing to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban taking over as Buffalo’s tandem in the crease until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol.

That leaves Aaron Dell, who traveled with the team to Winnipeg, as the odd man out.

Dell could even find himself on waivers as soon as this week with the intention of sending him to Rochester. Dell has struggled in seven games and Luukkonen convinced management that he can develop in the NHL until Tokarski returns.

“He’s just going to keep getting better and better, so how do we get to that ceiling faster?" Sabres coach Don Granato said. "How do we improve him faster and make him better one month from now?"

The answer to that question, Granato said, is in the NHL. For now.