[BN] Hockey: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 14, 2021
Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns
All signs are pointing to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban taking over as Buffalo’s tandem in the crease until Dustin Tokarski returns from Covid-19 protocol.
That leaves Aaron Dell, who traveled with the team to Winnipeg, as the odd man out.
Dell could even find himself on waivers as soon as this week with the intention of sending him to Rochester. Dell has struggled in seven games and Luukkonen convinced management that he can develop in the NHL until Tokarski returns.
“He’s just going to keep getting better and better, so how do we get to that ceiling faster?" Sabres coach Don Granato said. "How do we improve him faster and make him better one month from now?"
The answer to that question, Granato said, is in the NHL. For now.
Will UPL return to Rochester when Tokarski returns to the team? That's the likely scenario.
Lance Lysowski has the latest on the goaltending situation in our latest Inside the Sabres column.
Jack Quinn has mono: Quinn, 20, tested positive for mono and is unavailable to play for the Rochester Americans until after Christmas, coach Seth Appert told Amerks team reporter Suzie Cool. Lance Lysowski has more in his notebook from Monday, which also has injury news on Casey Mittelstadt and Drake Caggiula. Read more
Last time out: Miss our game coverage from Saturday night? Here are our observations after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 40 shots in an eventual shootout loss to Washington. Read more
Power rankings: There's a new No. 1 team, and three new teams in the top five in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Lack of clarity: From ESPN: "NHL Players' Association executive director Don Fehr said a lack of 'concrete answers' from the Beijing Organizing Committee about Covid-19 protocols, including quarantine logistics, has led to uncertainty from the players about participation in the Winter Olympics." Read more
Welcome to Winnipeg: The Jets are in the middle of the pack in the Central division. Like the Sabres, Winnipeg is rested, having not played since Friday night.
Winnipeg got some disappointing injury news Monday. Captain Blake Wheeler, who has one goal and 16 assists, will miss "weeks" with a lower-body injury. Read more
The Jets have been without their captain already this season. They went 4-0-1 earlier this season when Wheeler was in virus protocols. Can they have repeated success? Read more
