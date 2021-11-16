[BN] Hockey: UPL is on the rise, but it's Dustin Tokarski's net in Buffalo

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 16, 2021

With UPL on the rise in Rochester, Tokarski has the net for now with Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted his first AHL shutout Saturday night against Cleveland. The effort was good enough to make the goalie the league's Player of the Week.

UPL is just 22 years old, and he's not Buffalo's only goaltending prospect that has the club excited about what's to come. The Sabres also have two elite college goalies in Erik Portillo (Michigan) and Devon Levi (Northeastern).

The Sabres seem to be in good hands down the line when it comes to the goalie position, at least that's how it's looking right now.

But after veteran Craig Anderson, 40, went down, the Sabres decided to give the net to 32-year-old Dustin Tokarski while letting UPL continue to play in the minors.