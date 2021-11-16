[BN] Hockey: UPL is on the rise, but it's Dustin Tokarski's net in Buffalo

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 16, 2021
With UPL on the rise in Rochester, Tokarski has the net for now with Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted his first AHL shutout Saturday night against Cleveland. The effort was good enough to make the goalie the league's Player of the Week.
UPL is just 22 years old, and he's not Buffalo's only goaltending prospect that has the club excited about what's to come. The Sabres also have two elite college goalies in Erik Portillo (Michigan) and Devon Levi (Northeastern).
The Sabres seem to be in good hands down the line when it comes to the goalie position, at least that's how it's looking right now.
But after veteran Craig Anderson, 40, went down, the Sabres decided to give the net to 32-year-old Dustin Tokarski while letting UPL continue to play in the minors.
And while Tokarski's numbers don't jump off the page, they don't tell the whole story either. Mike Harrington explains.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Injury updates: Dylan Cozens left the ice midway through Sabres practice Monday, but he's expected to play tonight in Pittsburgh. As Mike Harrington wrote: "Good news has been hard to find of late among the Sabres' injured quartet" of Victor Olofsson, Craig Anderson, Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju. Here's the latest. Read more
Scouting the Penguins: Pittsburgh is finally back near full strength, but the Penguins have the lowest winning percentage in the Metropolitan Division.
Tonight in western Pennsylvania, the Sabres will be playing an angry hockey team fresh off of a 6-1 drubbing in Washington that ended a road trip and marked seven losses in nine games. Read more
Sidney Crosby is not receiving any supplemental discipline for a hit in that loss in Washington. Former NHL defenseman Marc Methot, who has some history with Crosby, wanted a long suspension. Read more
NHL postpones three games: From the AP: "The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a Covid-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus." Read more
Awards after a month: One month into the NHL season, ESPN gave out awards and superlatives based on what's gone on so far. Read more
Old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs: The crowd was small, but the Buffalo Sabres-Toronto Maple Leafs game had plenty of excitement. Here's his column from the weekend if you missed it. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Analysis: Josh Allen's deep passing even better than in 2020 Read more
Observations: Sean McDermott left starters in 'to put the game away' in blowout win Read more
Bills position grades: Stefon Diggs back on pace for big receiving totals Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure moves up to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 Read more
High schools: How to get Far West Regionals football playoff tickets Read more
St. Francis, Maritime in top spots in News' high school football polls Read more
Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame class, Lineman of Year finalists Read more
Baseball: Bill Madden: Breaking down the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Era ballot Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.