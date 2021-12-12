[BN] Hockey: UPL delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

These are the kind of nights Sabres management (under more than one GM) has dreamed about since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen entered the team's system after the 2017 NHL draft.

Perhaps the 22-year-old's arrival in the NHL is a bit premature, and in a real dream world he'd still be developing in Rochester. But the Sabres have been bitten by poor goaltending all season, so UPL's efforts during a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday to visiting Washington inside KeyBank Center offer Sabres fans a glimpse of hope.

Sabres coach Don Granato gave the Sabres' top goalie prospect a start on consecutive nights. Friday, he stopped 29 of 31 shots. Saturday it was 40 of 42.

“He looks a lot different than he did in training camp, quite honestly,” Granato said.

His teammates played a little better in front of him, too.