[BN] Hockey: UPL delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 12, 2021

Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can't stop the shot of Washington's Lars Eller as it flies over his right blocker. The Sabres fell to the Capitals, 3-2, in a shootout.

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

These are the kind of nights Sabres management (under more than one GM) has dreamed about since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen entered the team's system after the 2017 NHL draft.

Perhaps the 22-year-old's arrival in the NHL is a bit premature, and in a real dream world he'd still be developing in Rochester. But the Sabres have been bitten by poor goaltending all season, so UPL's efforts during a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday to visiting Washington inside KeyBank Center offer Sabres fans a glimpse of hope.

Sabres coach Don Granato gave the Sabres' top goalie prospect a start on consecutive nights. Friday, he stopped 29 of 31 shots. Saturday it was 40 of 42.

“He looks a lot different than he did in training camp, quite honestly,” Granato said.

His teammates played a little better in front of him, too.

Lance Lysowski has the observations from Saturday night, when the Sabres earned standings points for the first time since an overtime loss in Detroit on Nov. 27.

NHL admits it was wrong: The offside call that overturned Victor Olofsson’s tying goal for the Sabres on Friday night shouldn’t have occurred, the National Hockey League admitted Saturday. Read more

