[BN] Hockey: UPL delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 12, 2021
Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss
These are the kind of nights Sabres management (under more than one GM) has dreamed about since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen entered the team's system after the 2017 NHL draft.
Perhaps the 22-year-old's arrival in the NHL is a bit premature, and in a real dream world he'd still be developing in Rochester. But the Sabres have been bitten by poor goaltending all season, so UPL's efforts during a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday to visiting Washington inside KeyBank Center offer Sabres fans a glimpse of hope.
Sabres coach Don Granato gave the Sabres' top goalie prospect a start on consecutive nights. Friday, he stopped 29 of 31 shots. Saturday it was 40 of 42.
“He looks a lot different than he did in training camp, quite honestly,” Granato said.
His teammates played a little better in front of him, too.
Lance Lysowski has the observations from Saturday night, when the Sabres earned standings points for the first time since an overtime loss in Detroit on Nov. 27.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
NHL admits it was wrong: The offside call that overturned Victor Olofsson’s tying goal for the Sabres on Friday night shouldn’t have occurred, the National Hockey League admitted Saturday. Read more
Photos: Here's what the action looked like inside KeyBank Center Saturday night. View photos
Power rankings: There's a new No. 1 team, and three new teams in the top five in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Sabres on the ballot: Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Rasmus Dahlin are representing the Sabres on the NHL's fan vote for NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas. Read more
Time to call an audible with Peyton Krebs? Miss Mike Harrington's column from Friday night? "Development can happen in the NHL, too, and Kevyn Adams needs to make a move. The thing to do right now is put in a call for Peyton Krebs to get some time at center in Buffalo." Read more
Inside the NHL: Memories of a Sabres game 50 years ago: Mike Harrington reflected on a big day for 6-year-old Mike Harrington: The first time he saw a Sabres game at Memorial Auditorium. "To a child, the Aud seemed massive. The noise was deafening to me." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Analysis: Where the Bills have underwhelmed thus far in a 7-5 start Read more
Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano before Tampa game Read more
Bills RT Spencer Brown navigates roller coaster of rookie season Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure undone by No. 15 UConn's 13-0 run in Never Forget Tribute Classic Read more
UB men's basketball routs St. John Fisher, scores 100 points Read more
Canisius men's basketball downed by Youngstown State for fifth-straight loss Read more
High schools: Canisius Crusaders' Gavin Susfolk wins Trench Trophy as WNY's top lineman Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 12
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.