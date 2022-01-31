[BN] Hockey: Undermanned Sabres lose Mittelstadt on another unusual day

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 31, 2022
Observations: Undermanned Sabres lose Casey Mittelstadt on another unusual day
Rarely does a day go by for the Sabres without something out of the ordinary happening.
Sunday in Sabre Land was like filling out a bingo card.
You had the virus-related confusion: Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund and assistant coach Matt Ellis all produced negative PCR tests overnight and another round of testing Sunday morning came back with the same results.
But they needed another test before the game, and approximately 30 minutes before puck drop in Colorado, Dahlin and Olofsson were in, while Ellis was available to coach. Asplund was unable to play because of his late arrival.
Then you had the injury-related news that never seems to stop: Tage Thompson couldn’t play because of an injury suffered Saturday in Arizona, and Casey Mittelstadt exited the game in Colorado with an injury after the first period and didn’t return.
The Sabres had only 10 forwards and seven defensemen for most of the game and lost 4-1 to become the latest victim of the Colorado Avalanche’s remarkable 18-game win streak at home.
Here's Lance Lysowski's story from Denver.
