[BN] Hockey: Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Eakin out for the weekend: Cody Eakin has been off to a strong start to kick off the season, but he'll miss the back-to-back set tonight and tomorrow due to an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday in practice when he crashed into the net during a drill. The notebook from Thursday's practice has the details on how the lines looked with Eakin out, important television information and more. Read more

Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts: The News' music critic and columnist has some thoughts on the Sabres and the picking of goal songs: "This list presents me with a bit of a quandary. The Sabres fan in me hopes these songs are blasted often, in defiance of the widely held belief the 2021-22 season will be yet another entry in the ongoing rebuilding saga. The music lover in me, however, would be more than happy to never hear House of Pain’s 'Jump Around' at high volume again." Read more