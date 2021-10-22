[BN] Hockey: Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 22, 2021
Linus Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net against Sabres
Linus Ullmark hasn't changed much. He still likes to smile and still has that sense of humor.
"I'm the same guy with different paychecks. That's it," Ullmark cracked after his workout Thursday. "There's nothing going on off the ice that I haven't done before and that's what got me here."
Ullmark managed to do something pretty remarkable for the NHL's worst team (the Sabres) last season. He went 9-6-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.
While Ullmark is a good young goalie, Buffalo had little interest in matching Boston's four-year offer given the goalie prospect pool the Sabres have.
The result is this: A good, young goalie who liked playing here is making his season-debut inside KeyBank Center for a divisional rival.
Mike Harrington has more on Ullmark's return to Buffalo.
Eakin out for the weekend: Cody Eakin has been off to a strong start to kick off the season, but he'll miss the back-to-back set tonight and tomorrow due to an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday in practice when he crashed into the net during a drill. The notebook from Thursday's practice has the details on how the lines looked with Eakin out, important television information and more. Read more
Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts: The News' music critic and columnist has some thoughts on the Sabres and the picking of goal songs: "This list presents me with a bit of a quandary. The Sabres fan in me hopes these songs are blasted often, in defiance of the widely held belief the 2021-22 season will be yet another entry in the ongoing rebuilding saga. The music lover in me, however, would be more than happy to never hear House of Pain’s 'Jump Around' at high volume again." Read more
Outlook at center improved by Thompson's switch: Tage Thompson spent part of his summer in Arizona practicing faceoffs against experienced NHL forwards. After the Sabres traded Sam Reinhart, Don Granato called Thompson to inform him that a switch to center was likely. He hadn't played the position since college. Apparently, it's just like riding a bike. Read more
State of the 'C': What's the captain's 'C' worth? From ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "The captaincy in the NHL means something. It's important. Whether it indicates a player serves a vital function behind closed doors or it's merely symbolic of a player's stature, there's only one captain. When a team makes the call to designate one – or denigrate one, as Buffalo did – it reverberates through the franchise and the fan base. Especially today." Read more
Prepping for Boston: The Bruins come to town tonight fresh off of a Wednesday night loss in Philadelphia. Boston lost Nick Foligno during the game. Read more
The Bruins played "losing hockey" during the loss to the Flyers. Read more
