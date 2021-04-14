[BN] Hockey: Ullmark exits early in shootout loss in Boston

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Anders Bjork helps Sabres push back in shootout loss to Bruins

A shootout loss in Boston last night brought the Sabres to 4-2-3 in their last nine games, easily their best stretch of hockey in months. And it's all the more encouraging because the Sabres, as Lance Lysowski wrote, "have prioritized the development of young players in the season’s final weeks."

That includes new forward Anders Bjork, acquired this week from Boston in the Taylor Hall trade.

Bjork, 24, did not have a major role with the Bruins, but the Sabres want to put him in different spots to see where his skill set can take him. He got his first point with the Sabres in his first game (playing against his old team, to boot), and he later almost won the game in overtime.

It is an evaluation period for the Sabres, who have to like the way their young players continue to play hard for interim coach Don Granato.

But the big takeaway from this game may be the goaltending situation. Linus Ullmark left the game in the first period.