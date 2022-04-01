[BN] Hockey: Tonight is Rick Jeanneret's night at KeyBank Center

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 1, 2022
Mike Harrington: This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center
After 51 years with the Buffalo Sabres, his voice becoming synonymous with Sabres hockey, today begins Rick Jeanneret's final month with the club.
This isn't his last game, and he's not even going to be behind the microphone for Sabres-Predators tonight, but this night will be dedicated to the man they call "RJ."
A banner will be raised to the KeyBank Center rafters during a pregame ceremony.
Many in the organization are looking forward to tonight's festivities. There has been little excitement for the Sabres downtown over the last 10 years.
Brad May is stoked about it. He and Jeanneret share a signature moment.
"We all love talking about RJ and all the platitudes, but 51 years is amazing," May said. "There's no question he and I are linked in that one moment. When he got inducted in the Hall of Fame (in 2012), that's the call they played. The day I die, they're gonna play that call, too."
Mike Harrington has more on RJ Night.
RJ on the road: The Sabres' retiring play-by-play man made one final jaunt west with the team in late January, attending a Sabres "Road Crew" event for the first time since before the pandemic. "Talking to the people all makes me feel pretty good," Jeanneret said. Here's Mike Harrington's story from Las Vegas earlier this year. Read more
'Last call' for Rick Jeanneret: In a story from before the season, Alan Pergament wrote about the retirement and how "Jeanneret's relationship with the franchise is almost as long as the franchise itself, starting in the team's second season." Read more
Wednesday coverage: The Sabres lost in a shootout to visiting Winnipeg Wednesday night, but even in defeat, they showed how much has changed since their 18-game losing streak. "What's happened in the past is over with," Tage Thompson said. Read more
Here's a photo gallery from inside KeyBank Center Wednesday night. View photos
Matthews puts in No. 50: Auston Matthews became the fourth Toronto Maple Leafs player to reach the 50 goal mark. "You’ve heard of a statement game. How about a statement week?" Read more
Record setter: From NHL.com: "Jonathan Huberdeau set an NHL record for left wings with his 71st assist of the season in the Florida Panthers' 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks." Read more
Today in sports history: April 1
