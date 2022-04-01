[BN] Hockey: Tonight is Rick Jeanneret's night at KeyBank Center

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 1, 2022

Mike Harrington: This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center

After 51 years with the Buffalo Sabres, his voice becoming synonymous with Sabres hockey, today begins Rick Jeanneret's final month with the club.

This isn't his last game, and he's not even going to be behind the microphone for Sabres-Predators tonight, but this night will be dedicated to the man they call "RJ."

A banner will be raised to the KeyBank Center rafters during a pregame ceremony.

Many in the organization are looking forward to tonight's festivities. There has been little excitement for the Sabres downtown over the last 10 years.

Brad May is stoked about it. He and Jeanneret share a signature moment.

"We all love talking about RJ and all the platitudes, but 51 years is amazing," May said. "There's no question he and I are linked in that one moment. When he got inducted in the Hall of Fame (in 2012), that's the call they played. The day I die, they're gonna play that call, too."