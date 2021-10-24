[BN] Hockey: Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey

BY JEFF NEIBURG
It rarely looks pretty, but somehow it's effective.
Lance Lysowski put it perfectly: "Tokarski’s setup when awaiting a shot resembles the caricatures depicted on shooting targets used for street hockey nets."
Hey, whatever works.
Dustin Tokarski stopped 37 of the 39 shots sent his way Saturday night. The effort in holding off the Devils resulted in the Bills reaching a 3-1-1 record thanks to Tokarski getting the game to overtime to salvage a point.
“He was awesome,” Sabres defenseman Will Butcher said of Tokarski. “Unbelievable. He gave us a chance."
Lysowski's observations have more on Tokarski's backup prowess, as well as details on Dylan Cozens' stock being on the rise, faceoff failures, the turning point and more.
Money as big as surgery for Eichel: Time has passed, but Jack Eichel and his team still don't see eye to eye with Sabres leadership on his surgery needs. From Mike Harrington: "Teams interested in Eichel are fairly confident he can again be an elite player in the NHL. The issue is the money." Read more
Notebook: From Lance Lysowski: "Dan Girardi, a retired NHL defenseman who was an interim assistant coach under Granato last season, remains around the team despite holding the title of development coach." Saturday's notebook leads with more on Girardi's presence. Read more
Power rankings: Connor McDavid's hot start has Edmonton near the top of Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings, but not ahead of the Florida Panthers, who moved to 5-0 last night with a win against Philly and are looking good. Here are the latest rankings. Read more
Kane in Covid protocols: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL's Covid-19 protocol. Read more
Never too early for draft talk: The Sabres started off with a few wins, but the losses are likely to pile up this year, so NHL.com's preliminary look at some 2022 NHL draft prospects is a good chance to get familiar with some players. Read more
