[BN] Hockey: Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey

Money as big as surgery for Eichel: Time has passed, but Jack Eichel and his team still don't see eye to eye with Sabres leadership on his surgery needs. From Mike Harrington: "Teams interested in Eichel are fairly confident he can again be an elite player in the NHL. The issue is the money." Read more

Notebook: From Lance Lysowski: "Dan Girardi, a retired NHL defenseman who was an interim assistant coach under Granato last season, remains around the team despite holding the title of development coach." Saturday's notebook leads with more on Girardi's presence. Read more