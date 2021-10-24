 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey
[BN] Hockey: Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 24, 2021

Sabres Devils Hockey

Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski deflects the puck on a shot by Devils center Nico Hischier (13) during the first period Saturday in New Jersey.

Observations: Dustin Tokarski salvages a point for tired Sabres in New Jersey

It rarely looks pretty, but somehow it's effective.

Lance Lysowski put it perfectly: "Tokarski’s setup when awaiting a shot resembles the caricatures depicted on shooting targets used for street hockey nets."

Hey, whatever works.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 37 of the 39 shots sent his way Saturday night. The effort in holding off the Devils resulted in the Bills reaching a 3-1-1 record thanks to Tokarski getting the game to overtime to salvage a point.

“He was awesome,” Sabres defenseman Will Butcher said of Tokarski. “Unbelievable. He gave us a chance."

Lysowski's observations have more on Tokarski's backup prowess, as well as details on Dylan Cozens' stock being on the rise, faceoff failures, the turning point and more.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Money as big as surgery for Eichel: Time has passed, but Jack Eichel and his team still don't see eye to eye with Sabres leadership on his surgery needs. From Mike Harrington: "Teams interested in Eichel are fairly confident he can again be an elite player in the NHL. The issue is the money." Read more

Notebook: From Lance Lysowski: "Dan Girardi, a retired NHL defenseman who was an interim assistant coach under Granato last season, remains around the team despite holding the title of development coach." Saturday's notebook leads with more on Girardi's presence. Read more

Power rankings: Connor McDavid's hot start has Edmonton near the top of Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings, but not ahead of the Florida Panthers, who moved to 5-0 last night with a win against Philly and are looking good. Here are the latest rankings. Read more

Kane in Covid protocols: South Buffalo native Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL's Covid-19 protocol. Read more

Never too early for draft talk: The Sabres started off with a few wins, but the losses are likely to pile up this year, so NHL.com's preliminary look at some 2022 NHL draft prospects is a good chance to get familiar with some players. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline? Read more

Emmanuel Sanders brings perspective to fast start with Bills Read more

Sean Kirst: A young doctor's prescription: Your view on the stadium matters Read more

Colleges: Dylan McDuffie, Jamari Gassett lead UB football in rout of Akron Read more

Buffalo State football gets routed by Ithaca Read more

High schools: St. Francis weathers Canisius rally, beats News' top-ranked team in overtime Read more

Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield, Portville earn top volleyball seeds Read more

Clarence, East Aurora, Eden earn ECIC swimming team titles Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 24

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

