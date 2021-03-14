[BN] Hockey: This is life without Eichel for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 14, 2021
Sabres aim to 'persevere' with Jack Eichel out for the 'foreseeable future'
The winless streak reached 10 Saturday night for the Sabres.
They were shut out. It was a good look at life for the Sabres without captain Jack Eichel, who will be out for the "foreseeable future,” according to coach Ralph Krueger.
The top line center Saturday night started training camp on a professional tryout contract. The power play is 0 for its last 15. Five notable players are missing from the lineup and there are little signs of life in Sabreland.
They've lost 10 straight for the first time since they lost 14 in a row during the 2014-15 tank season. This season, they're trying to win.
It's unclear when Eichel will be back, but he'll miss at least the next three games.
Here's Lance Lysowski's story on life without Eichel for the Sabres.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: The Sabres shuffled some lines and had some moments Saturday night. But the losing streak hit double digits because they couldn't finish and wasted some opportunities. The Wraparound has the news and notes from the loss. Read more
In photos: Here's a photo gallery from inside KeyBank Center by News photographer Derek Gee. Read more
Mike Harrington: On 10th anniversary of Rick Martin's death, Sabres' fall remains shocking: "Another season is lost. The tradition of this franchise as a whole is lost. It didn't used to be like this, but 10 years of nothing makes it feel like it was always this way," Harrington writes.
Imagine the Leafs winning the Cup ... in Buffalo: From Harrington: "As if this season hasn't been bad enough, here comes a new wrinkle. Of all the hideous things Sabres fans have had to endure in 2021, one possibility looms about four months in the distance that's almost unspeakable." The high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs could – we repeat, could – hoist Lord Stanley's Cup on the ice inside KeyBank Center. This week's Inside the NHL column has that haunting idea for Sabres fans. Read more
Mike Harrington's power rankings: This is rock bottom for the Sabres in Harrington's latest NHL Power Rankings. The Sabres rank 32nd. There are only 31 NHL teams right now. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and the Oilers make a big jump. Read more
Around the East: Artemi Panarin's return gave the Rangers a boost in their 4-0 win in Boston Saturday. Read more
The win streak for the Islanders reached eight games thanks to two goals from Kieffer Bellows in a 3-2 win over the Devils. Read more
Alexander Ovechkin moved within one of tying Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list during Washington's 5-4 win in Philadelphia. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents Read more
Report: Salary cuts for Mario Addison, Vernon Butler save Bills nearly $4 million Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure faces VCU for Atlantic 10 title, automatic NCAA Tournament berth Read more
UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69 Read more
These historic venues are hosts of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Read more
High schools: Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title Read more
Orchard Park swimming medley sets sectional record in Erie Bracket final Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.