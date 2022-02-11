[BN] Hockey: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game

BY JEFF NEIBURG

The Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin said, played loose. They played with confidence.

The defenseman showed that looseness and confidence with a celebration (and a nod to the Bills' Dion Dawkins) after he scored.

"We got momentum going and could have a few more goals," Dahlin said.

They didn't. Instead, they played in another game that featured a two-goal lead being wiped away and overtime heartbreak – this time at the hands of Jakub Voracek and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sabres have lost nine times when leading after two periods (10-3-6). No one else in the league has lost more than six in such spots.