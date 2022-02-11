[BN] Hockey: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 11, 2022
Mike Harrington: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game. Just go play.
The Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin said, played loose. They played with confidence.
The defenseman showed that looseness and confidence with a celebration (and a nod to the Bills' Dion Dawkins) after he scored.
"We got momentum going and could have a few more goals," Dahlin said.
They didn't. Instead, they played in another game that featured a two-goal lead being wiped away and overtime heartbreak – this time at the hands of Jakub Voracek and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Sabres have lost nine times when leading after two periods (10-3-6). No one else in the league has lost more than six in such spots.
It's time for the Sabres to start playing a little more fearlessly, Mike Harrington wrote.
Observations: Once again, the Sabres took control of a game before they coughed up a two-goal lead. They lost, 4-3, when Jakub Voracek buried a wrist shot only 16 seconds into overtime. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
UPL arrives in Rochester: The Sabres assigned Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, their 22-year-old goaltending prospect, to the Rochester Americans. "I didn’t feel comfortable from the coaching side throwing UPL in tonight or the next game and jumping him ahead of (Dustin Tokarski) or (Craig Anderson) right now," coach Don Granato said. Read more
Photos: Here are 25 photos from inside KeyBank Center Thursday night. View gallery
U.S. men rout China: Don’t look now, but the young United States hockey team might be fun to watch at the Olympics. Read more
How the rosters were filled: From The New York Times: "Many of the men’s hockey players in Beijing expected to watch the Winter Games on TV. Then the NHL decided not to send its players, and the game changed." Read more
Off to college: The Arizona Coyotes will play at a new arena on the campus of Arizona State University beginning next season. The Coyotes will pay about $20 million for upgrades to the 5,000-seat arena. Read more
Who to watch: From ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "Here's a look at the 10 most fascinating people at the trade deadline, from players to executives. Some have Stanley Cup championships. Some are seeking them. Some have trade protection. Others are probably wishing they did." Read more
Bills: Price of season tickets for Bills games to rise by 11% for 2022 season Read more
Williamsville North graduate, Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips looks back fondly on his time in Buffalo Read more
Erik Brady: Greg Bell's football life led him to Buffalo, where it veered into art collection Read more
High schools: Grand Island's Brian Bielec overcomes knee surgeries to go 40-0 on the season Read more
Former St. Joe's QB Casey Kelly moves from walk-on tight end to scholarship at Ole Miss Read more
Hailey Cenname becomes first West Seneca East girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 11
