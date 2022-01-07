[BN] Hockey: The Sharks were here so it was a weird night for the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 7, 2022
Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town
Weird things have happened over the years when the Sharks have visited Western New York.
And if you need a reminder Mike Harrington has plenty of details to refresh your memory.
With a major snowstorm outside KeyBank Center, Thursday night was no different. About 3,000 fans filed into the arena to watch the latest Sabres loss, their fifth straight.
The home team fell behind 3-0 in the first period but eventually had a 39-21 advantage in shots on goal – including 31-10 over the final 40 minutes. Completing the comeback would've made for a more apt result as far as the Sabres-Sharks series goes.
The Sabres entered Thursday's game 19-2-1 at home all-time against San Jose.
Here's Harrington's column, with a look back at what else has happened with the Sharks in Buffalo.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: The Sabres have been dealing with a lot of uncertainty recently, as many NHL teams have. “What do we do to best prepare our guys for what lies ahead?” Don Granato explained Thursday. Thursday night, with seven players in the virus protocols, the Sabres got off to a slow start and couldn't catch up. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Sabres are in on the suit: The Sabres are one of 20 National Hockey League teams listed as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against insurance providers, alleging those companies declined to reimburse losses accrued as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Photos: Here's how the 3-2 loss looked through the camera lens of Harry Scull Jr. Read more
Tuuka's back: Tuukka Rask signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins as he works his way back to the NHL. Read more
How Jack Hughes leveled up his game: ESPN's Emily Kaplan on New Jersey's young American star: "Hughes' confidence, unsurprisingly, remains high. As he comes into his own as a hockey star, he never wants to lose his sense of self. And that means continuing to surprise." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips Read more
How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Jets Read more
PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets front Read more
Colleges: Trevor Bycznski becomes second UB quarterback to enter transfer portal Read more
UB men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win against Bowling Green Read more
How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 7
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.