[BN] Hockey: The Sharks were here so it was a weird night for the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 7, 2022

Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town

Weird things have happened over the years when the Sharks have visited Western New York.

And if you need a reminder Mike Harrington has plenty of details to refresh your memory.

With a major snowstorm outside KeyBank Center, Thursday night was no different. About 3,000 fans filed into the arena to watch the latest Sabres loss, their fifth straight.

The home team fell behind 3-0 in the first period but eventually had a 39-21 advantage in shots on goal – including 31-10 over the final 40 minutes. Completing the comeback would've made for a more apt result as far as the Sabres-Sharks series goes.

The Sabres entered Thursday's game 19-2-1 at home all-time against San Jose.