 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: The Sharks were here so it was a weird night for the Sabres
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: The Sharks were here so it was a weird night for the Sabres

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 7, 2022

Sabres Sharks

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl scores on the Buffalo Sabres during the first period Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town

Weird things have happened over the years when the Sharks have visited Western New York.

And if you need a reminder Mike Harrington has plenty of details to refresh your memory.

With a major snowstorm outside KeyBank Center, Thursday night was no different. About 3,000 fans filed into the arena to watch the latest Sabres loss, their fifth straight.

The home team fell behind 3-0 in the first period but eventually had a 39-21 advantage in shots on goal – including 31-10 over the final 40 minutes. Completing the comeback would've made for a more apt result as far as the Sabres-Sharks series goes.

The Sabres entered Thursday's game 19-2-1 at home all-time against San Jose.

Here's Harrington's column, with a look back at what else has happened with the Sharks in Buffalo.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: The Sabres have been dealing with a lot of uncertainty recently, as many NHL teams have. “What do we do to best prepare our guys for what lies ahead?” Don Granato explained Thursday. Thursday night, with seven players in the virus protocols, the Sabres got off to a slow start and couldn't catch up. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more

Sabres are in on the suit: The Sabres are one of 20 National Hockey League teams listed as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against insurance providers, alleging those companies declined to reimburse losses accrued as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Photos: Here's how the 3-2 loss looked through the camera lens of Harry Scull Jr. Read more

Tuuka's back: Tuukka Rask signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins as he works his way back to the NHL. Read more

How Jack Hughes leveled up his game: ESPN's Emily Kaplan on New Jersey's young American star: "Hughes' confidence, unsurprisingly, remains high. As he comes into his own as a hockey star, he never wants to lose his sense of self. And that means continuing to surprise." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips Read more

How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Jets Read more

PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets front Read more

Colleges: Trevor Bycznski becomes second UB quarterback to enter transfer portal Read more

UB men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win against Bowling Green Read more

How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News