[BN] Hockey: The Sabres are becoming a recurring soap opera

Feb. 28, 2021
Mike Harrington: 'As the Sabres Turn' is a recurring show that just won't stop
Imagine if the plot of "Groundhog Day" was just Bill Murray waking up each morning and reliving the same Sabres game day. Pick any one. From any of these recent years. It doesn't really seem to matter.
"As you sit and try to process the events of the last week or so – easily one of the most bizarre stretches in franchise history – it feels like a soap opera," Mike Harrington wrote in his Saturday column following the Sabres' 3-0 loss to visiting Philly.
Well, soap opera TV show it is. Harrington calls it "As the Sabres Turn," but it could just as easily be "Days of our Sabres Lives."
"That countdown to March 20 is on. Get your tickets – and your Covid tests – to come on down and actually watch this show. If you dare," Harrington wrote.
No one can be happy right now in Sabre Land. But who is to blame?
After another loss, here's what was going through Harrington's mind.
Observations: Jack Eichel did not play Saturday, and Jeff Skinner returned to the lineup after being benched this week. Eichel could be back today. The Sabres really need him to return and get going. The offense has looked lifeless and did again Saturday. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations. Read more
Inside the NHL: The Sabres wore their reverse retro jerseys Saturday at home. Unlike the players wearing them, the jerseys seemed to be a big hit. The history of the Sabres' uniforms is a complicated one. It's one of several stories Chris Creamer and co-author Todd Radom have tackled in their new book, "Fabric of the Game: The stories behind the NHL's Names, Logos and Uniforms." Mike Harrington has more on the book, and some other regular Inside the NHL musings. Read more
Wraparound: Miss the game? That's probably a good thing. But here's what happened, and some news and notes from the 3-0 Flyers win. Read more
Gallery: Here's how it looked inside KeyBank Center Saturday afternoon. See photos
Down goes Ullmark: Linus Ullmark, a positive so far in a season full of negatives, will miss at least one month with a lower-body injury. But don't expect prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen anytime soon. Read more
Power rankings: The top six teams are starting to stabilize, and the Sabres continue to be near the bottom of the pack in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
