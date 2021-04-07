[BN] Hockey: Taylor Hall chatter no distraction as Sabres' streak hits five

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 7, 2021
Observations: Taylor Hall chatter is no distraction as Sabres' strong play continues
It's only a matter of time before Taylor Hall is no longer a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The team made that crystal clear when they decided to sit him in advance of the trade deadline.
It was the first game Hall missed all season, but the Sabres didn't blink.
Perhaps they've been through so much already this season that the reality of the Hall situation barely moves the needle. They didn't seem at all distracted during another strong performance Tuesday night, when they extended their point streak to five games with a 5-3 win over the Devils in Newark.
Instead of Hall, the top pick in the 2010 NHL draft, it was two recent Sabres top picks hooking up for the game winner and shining with two points apiece in the win.
Those two are still building blocks, Mike Harrington wrote, but they also know what's coming.
"It's the business. The guys are aware of it," Dahlin said. "We just have to find a way to keep going and build on what we have built."
Right now, they're building on some recent success. Here are Harrington's observations from the game.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
The Brothers Thompson: The sons of a hockey coach, Tage and Tyce Thompson always dreamed of making it to the NHL. How fitting for them that Tyce's debut came against his brother. Tuesday's notebook has more on the brothers, and includes (no) news on Carter Hutton and Jack Eichel and details on the University of Wisconsin winger the Sabres signed. Read more
Wraparound: Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt each collected two points and combined on the game-winning goal. The Wraparound has all the details from the Sabres' win. Read more
Ullmark solid again: Linus Ullmark faced 30 shots and stopped 27 while improving to 8-5-3. On top of his solid season, he's become a shootout dynamo. Here's Mike Harrington's story from yesterday in case you missed it. Read more
8 for 8: Eight different players scored for the Rangers during their 8-4 win over Pittsburgh. Read more
Battle for first: Brock Nelson's late goal helped the Islanders keep pace with the Capitals atop the East Division. Read more
Milestone: Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick and reached 900 career points as the Bruins pushed the Flyers further away from the playoffs. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL draft preview: Bills and running back? Let the arguments begin Read more
Taron Johnson gets biggest Bills bump in NFL performance bonus system Read more
Baseball: Watch Now: Amherst's Jonah Heim belts first MLB home run Read more
Denver expected to replace Atlanta as MLB All-Star host city Read more
Colleges: Column: NCAA Tournament was a triumph for women’s basketball, but the hard work of fixing inequities must continue after cheering stops Read more
Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season? Read more
High schools: Denise Dove Ianello to join St. Mary's of Lancaster girls basketball staff Read more
Today in sports history: April 7
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.